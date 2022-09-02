Jeff Stillson, Nappanee Art Council President, loads up another sculpture to be taken downtown and installed Tuesday. The sculptures are part of the Touched by a Butterfly exhibit commissioned by Ron and Nelda Bedward in honor of their late daughter, Shaylee. Bottom right: This car sculpture is loaded up on a flatbed trailer Tuesday afternoon to be taken downtown. The word HOPE on the back represents Shaylee’s positive attitude and in the front is a teal butterfly which each artist has incorporated onto the sculpture. Ron Bedward can be seen through the window of the car.
