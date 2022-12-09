STATEHOUSE — State Sen. Blake Doriot (R-Goshen) has been appointed by Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) to serve on seven committees for the 123rd Indiana General Assembly.
Doriot will serve on the following Senate committees: Agriculture; Commerce and Technology, Homeland Security and Transportation, Natural Resources, Pensions and Labor, ranking member, Utilities and Veterans Affairs and The Military.
"Committees are crucial to the legislative process because they allow lawmakers to research and debate the merits of issues before bills are passed to the full Senate," Doriot said in a news release. "I look forward to meeting with my fellow committee members, and am excited to return to the Statehouse in January to begin working on legislation."
Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov. Legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies and proposed legislation can also be found on this site.
The 2023 legislative session ceremonially began with Organization Day Nov. 22. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene for session Jan. 9.