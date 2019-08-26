DR. WALLACE: I’m an 18-year-old female. I’ve never taken any type of illegal drug in my entire life, and I seriously doubt I ever will. I’m also positive that all of my close girlfriends are drug-free, and we talked recently about not getting involved with guys who do drugs when we go to college this fall. We are thinking that it must be mostly a male thing to be into drugs. Do you agree? — Curious Girl, Iowa City, Iowa
CURIOUS GIRL: I do agree. There is more drug abuse by males, but females do become addicted to drugs, and their addiction is every bit as serious as it is for males. Please, read the following letter from a young mother who had a difficult time overcoming her drug habit:
DR. WALLACE: I’m a young mother of two sons. When I was in high school, I took every drug I could get my hands on. I met a young man shortly after I graduated from high school (don’t ask me how I graduated; all I remember from high school is that I wanted to pass driver’s education). With his love and understanding, I went straight. Don’t think it wasn’t a chore; I was addicted to heroin.
After two wonderful years of marriage, I started taking cocaine. It didn’t take long to discover that I could supplement the family income selling a little cocaine on the sidelines. Unfortunately — probably fortunately — for me, one of my customers was an undercover cop.
As I write this letter, I have lost my husband and children, and I’m facing a prison sentence.
I am living proof that drugs can destroy a user’s life.
Teens, please, listen to my plea. It comes from my heart. Don’t start using drugs. It’s just a matter of time before drugs control your life.
DR. WALLACE: I’m writing to tell you about a very special person: my daughter. She graduated from high school this past June. To some, that might not be a big deal, but it is to me. My daughter has struggled with a learning disability, attending school on and off, and it hasn’t been easy for her. You see, Dr. Wallace, just a couple weeks ago, she turned 21. She had promised me that she would stay in school and graduate at some point, and she did. I just had to write to tell the world how proud I am of my beautiful daughter. She hung in there and finally got it done. — Proud Mother, Long Island, New York
PROUD MOTHER: I sparingly print letters from parents, but your happiness beamed through your letter so boldly that I just had to help you tell the world how proud you are of your daughter’s accomplishment. She just proved the old adage that “Where there is a will, there is a way”. Your message will warm the hearts of many who read this, especially your own daughter’s.
