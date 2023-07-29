• Students entering high school have two different paths they can choose: public or private.
• Attending a public high school in the United States generally comes with few out-of-pocket costs because the running of the school is subsidized by local property taxes. In Canada, public secondary schools are free to Canadian residents, but most charge tuition fees for international students. Private schools charge tuition because they likely do not receive any oversight or assistance from government agencies.
• As a result, private high schools may be able to set their own curricula, policies and costs of attendance. Tuitions to attend private high schools vary greatly. Secular schools may cost more than Catholic and other religious schools.
• Also, location can affect the cost of attendance. According to U.S. News & World Report, Connecticut is home to the most expensive private schools, with private high school there costing twice the national average. Wisconsin is the lowest for private high school, with that tuition being half the national average. As of March 2023, Education Data Initiative reported the average tuition at a private high school in the U.S. came in at $15,645 per year. Private high schools in New England tend to cost more than schools in other parts of the country.