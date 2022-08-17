BENTON — Matt Thacker heads into his fifth season as head football coach at Fairfield High School with the satisfaction of what the Falcons accomplished even before the first day of August practice for 2022.
What did Fairfield accomplish in the summer?
“We stayed healthy. That’s the main thing,” said Thacker, who guided the Falcons to 4-6 overall and 3-1 in conference to pace the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division in 2021. “Honestly, just being able to get your base offense and defense in, staying healthy and being in the weight room.
“We hit everything we needed to get in during the summer. Now we’re just working toward Game 1.”
IHSAA Class 3A Fairfield opens with two non-conference road contests against Goshen Aug. 19 and South Bend Adams Aug. 26. They then hit the road again on Sept. 2 at Central Noble.
“We have a ton of competition (for positions) and it just makes you better,” Thacker said. “We have so many kids coming back on the offensive side.”
Senior Carter Kitson returns at quarterback after a season in which he ran for 434 yards and five touchdowns and passed for 178 and two TDs.
“Carter has shown great improvement just understanding and commanding the offense,” said Thacker. “(Sophomore fullback) Breckan Maran is definitely a name people will know by the end of the season.”
While Jonathan Estep (828 yards and five TDs in 2021) has graduated, junior Ethan Schmucker (274 yards and two TDs in 2021) is a returnee at fullback.
“He’s just gotten better, faster and stronger,” said Thacker of Schmucker.
Halfbacks include seniors Cohen Custer and Ben Snider and junior Sawyer Ernsberger.
“We’re much deeper at halfback than we’ve been,” Thacker said.
If the Falcons employ a tight end, it will likely be senior Braxton Davis, with junior Alex Hofer another possibility.
“Alex will probably move all over the place,” said Thacker of Hofer. “He’s a pretty dynamic kid. He can play wide receiver, defensive end, outside linebacker, halfback or he can quarterback for us.”
In the mix on the Fairfield offensive line are seniors Caleb Becker, Brock Berkey and Wesley Riegsecker, junior Ethan Hochstetler and sophomore Nick Hofer.
“When we got banged up (in 2021) it forced us to play younger kids,” Thacker said. “That experience is going to be huge.”
A hybrid defense that can have many looks (two, three or four linebackers) is predicated on the opponent’s offense.
The line corps features seniors Wyatt Ernsberger and Dayton Lockwood, Schmucker, Nick Hofer and others.
“We’ll have more than four linebackers — guys who we can rotate in pretty quickly,” Thacker said.
The linebacker group includes Alex Hofer, senior Brock Berkey, junior Sawyer Ernsberger and sophomores Dakoda Elliott and Hunter Kauffman.
In the secondary, senior Cohen Custer (60 total tackles in 2021) looks to be at safety, with Kitson and junior Marco Garcia taking cornerback spots. Snider is also in the picture.
“We have depth and guys who can come in and give us a play or two,” Thacker said. “Guys can get a break and come back out and play 100 mph like we want to play.”
Senior Owen Bustamante is expected to handle kicking and Alex Hofer punting.
What about the NECC race?
“It’s wide open,” Thacker said. “Everybody’s got a shot. We would definitely be one of those.”
There are 64 players in grades 9-12.
“The numbers are down a little bit,” Thacker said. “But at the same time, we are committed to what we are doing. (Players) work their tails off in the weight room. They’re not afraid to get dirty and sweaty.
“Those are the types of kids you want.”
Fairfield is in a 3A sectional field with Glenn, Jimtown, Knox, Lakeland, Mishawaka Marian, South Bend Clay and West Noble. The Falcons’ lone sectional crown came in 2009.
2022 FAIRFIELD FOOTBALL ROSTER
# NAME GRADE POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT
2 Marco Garcia JR DB/RB 5’8” 145
4 Carter Kitson SR DB/QB 5’8” 140
5 Bryce Geiger FR DB/QB 5’6” 120
7 Mussie Hochstetler SO DB/WR 5’9” 125
8 Cole Lantz FR OLB/QB 5’10” 150
9 Brooks Custer SO DB/QB 5’9” 145
10 Kasey Hershberger SO DE/WR 6’2” 150
11 Jasper Garl FR OLB/QB 5’7” 125
12 Elijah Miller SO OLB/QB 5’10” 165
15 Austin Christner SO DB/RB 5’10” 155
17 Aidan Temple FR DB/WR 5’9” 145
18 Jackson Henry SO LB/RB 5’9” 150
19 Breckin Stair FR LB/RB 5’8” 135
20 Ben Snider SR DB/HB 5’6” 150
21 Blake Metzger SO DB/RB 5’6” 135
23 Owen Bustamante SR DB/RB/K 5’11” 160
24 Cohen Custer SR LB/FB 6’0” 160
25 Landon Beasey FR FB/LB 5’7” 160
26 Cohen Faulkner SO LB/FB 5’7” 145
29 Chase Faulkner JR LB/FB 5’9” 185
30 Nate Estep FR LB/RB 5’7” 135
31 Ethan Schmucker JR DE/FB 5’10” 190
32 Jymsen Garcia FR DB/RB 5’2” 110
33 Hunter Kauffman SO LB/FB 5’9” 180
35 Warren Kauffman FR LB/FB 5’8” 170
36 Dakoda Elliott SO DE/FB 5’10” 185
38 Harley Garl FR DE/RB 5’8” 175
39 Jack Larson FR LB/RB 5’7” 160
41 Sawyer Ernsberger JR DB/WR 5’11” 155
42 Breckan Maran SO LB/FB 5’10” 210
43 Wyatt Ernsberger SR LB/HB 5’8” 185
44 Jordan Templeman SR DL/OL 5’8” 195
45 Aries Ambrose SO DL/TE 5’9” 170
47 Braxton Davis SR DL/TE 6’6” 195
50 Aldahir Ortiz-Sanchez SO DE/OL 5’8” 195
51 Landon Hoagland SO DL/OL 5’11” 190
52 Brock Berkey SR DL/OL 5’11” 195
53 Travis Wakeland JR DL/OL 5’11” 225
54 David Almiray FR DL/OL 6’0” 230
55 Brock Dunlap SO DL/OL 5’10” 190
56 Ethan Hochstetler JR DL/OL 6’2” 225
57 Troy Symanowski FR DL/OL 5’9” 145
58 Wesley Riegsecker SR DL/OL 6’1” 195
59 Darin Lehman JR DL/OL 5’9” 245
60 Coltyn Stutsman FR DL/OL 5’9” 210
61 Curtis Drake SO DL/OL 5’11” 230
62 Gunner Pressler SO DL/OL 5’7” 180
64 Derek Moles SR DL/OL 5’11” 215
65 Dayton Lockwood SR DL/OL 6’0” 205
66 Mitchell Stump JR DL/OL 6’2” 250
67 Nick Hofer SO DL/OL 6’7” 300
68 Caleb Becker SR DL/OL 5’11” 180
71 Bradyn Williams JR DL/OL 5’7” 170
72 Caleb Borkholder JR LB/OL 6’1” 180
73 Stetson Schmucker FR OL/DL 5’7” 165
74 Nolan Steele FR DL/OL 5’9” 170
75 Evan Johnson SO DL/OL 6’3” 250
76 Marshall Grotrain FR DL/OL 5’10” 155
77 Trevor Riegsecker FR DL/OL 5’11” 170
78 Hector Flores SO DL/OL 5’9” 165
79 Kylee Sark FR DL/OL 5’7” 170
80 Micah Barton FR DB/WR 5’7” 130
82 Lincoln Wogoman FR DB/WR 6’2” 145
88 Alex Hofer JR OLB/WR 6’0” 185
Head coach: Matt Thacker (5th year, 19-22 overall)
Assistant coaches: Scott Lancaster, Bryan Fisher, Nick Brassell, Eldon Burtsfield, Kendal Miller, Adam Tobias, Bryce Willard