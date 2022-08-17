Fairfield football 2022 team picture

The 2022 Fairfield football team.

 Photo Provided by Fairfield Athletics

BENTON — Matt Thacker heads into his fifth season as head football coach at Fairfield High School with the satisfaction of what the Falcons accomplished even before the first day of August practice for 2022.

What did Fairfield accomplish in the summer?

“We stayed healthy. That’s the main thing,” said Thacker, who guided the Falcons to 4-6 overall and 3-1 in conference to pace the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division in 2021. “Honestly, just being able to get your base offense and defense in, staying healthy and being in the weight room.

“We hit everything we needed to get in during the summer. Now we’re just working toward Game 1.”

IHSAA Class 3A Fairfield opens with two non-conference road contests against Goshen Aug. 19 and South Bend Adams Aug. 26. They then hit the road again on Sept. 2 at Central Noble.

“We have a ton of competition (for positions) and it just makes you better,” Thacker said. “We have so many kids coming back on the offensive side.”

Senior Carter Kitson returns at quarterback after a season in which he ran for 434 yards and five touchdowns and passed for 178 and two TDs.

“Carter has shown great improvement just understanding and commanding the offense,” said Thacker. “(Sophomore fullback) Breckan Maran is definitely a name people will know by the end of the season.”

While Jonathan Estep (828 yards and five TDs in 2021) has graduated, junior Ethan Schmucker (274 yards and two TDs in 2021) is a returnee at fullback.

“He’s just gotten better, faster and stronger,” said Thacker of Schmucker.

Halfbacks include seniors Cohen Custer and Ben Snider and junior Sawyer Ernsberger.

“We’re much deeper at halfback than we’ve been,” Thacker said.

If the Falcons employ a tight end, it will likely be senior Braxton Davis, with junior Alex Hofer another possibility.

“Alex will probably move all over the place,” said Thacker of Hofer. “He’s a pretty dynamic kid. He can play wide receiver, defensive end, outside linebacker, halfback or he can quarterback for us.”

In the mix on the Fairfield offensive line are seniors Caleb Becker, Brock Berkey and Wesley Riegsecker, junior Ethan Hochstetler and sophomore Nick Hofer.

“When we got banged up (in 2021) it forced us to play younger kids,” Thacker said. “That experience is going to be huge.”

A hybrid defense that can have many looks (two, three or four linebackers) is predicated on the opponent’s offense.

The line corps features seniors Wyatt Ernsberger and Dayton Lockwood, Schmucker, Nick Hofer and others.

“We’ll have more than four linebackers — guys who we can rotate in pretty quickly,” Thacker said.

The linebacker group includes Alex Hofer, senior Brock Berkey, junior Sawyer Ernsberger and sophomores Dakoda Elliott and Hunter Kauffman.

In the secondary, senior Cohen Custer (60 total tackles in 2021) looks to be at safety, with Kitson and junior Marco Garcia taking cornerback spots. Snider is also in the picture.

“We have depth and guys who can come in and give us a play or two,” Thacker said. “Guys can get a break and come back out and play 100 mph like we want to play.”

Senior Owen Bustamante is expected to handle kicking and Alex Hofer punting.

What about the NECC race?

“It’s wide open,” Thacker said. “Everybody’s got a shot. We would definitely be one of those.”

There are 64 players in grades 9-12.

“The numbers are down a little bit,” Thacker said. “But at the same time, we are committed to what we are doing. (Players) work their tails off in the weight room. They’re not afraid to get dirty and sweaty.

“Those are the types of kids you want.”

Fairfield is in a 3A sectional field with Glenn, Jimtown, Knox, Lakeland, Mishawaka Marian, South Bend Clay and West Noble. The Falcons’ lone sectional crown came in 2009.

2022 FAIRFIELD FOOTBALL ROSTER

# NAME GRADE POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT

2 Marco Garcia JR DB/RB 5’8” 145

4 Carter Kitson SR DB/QB 5’8” 140

5 Bryce Geiger FR DB/QB 5’6” 120

7 Mussie Hochstetler SO DB/WR 5’9” 125

8 Cole Lantz FR OLB/QB 5’10” 150

9 Brooks Custer SO DB/QB 5’9” 145

10 Kasey Hershberger SO DE/WR 6’2” 150

11 Jasper Garl FR OLB/QB 5’7” 125

12 Elijah Miller SO OLB/QB 5’10” 165

15 Austin Christner SO DB/RB 5’10” 155

17 Aidan Temple FR DB/WR 5’9” 145

18 Jackson Henry SO LB/RB 5’9” 150

19 Breckin Stair FR LB/RB 5’8” 135

20 Ben Snider SR DB/HB 5’6” 150

21 Blake Metzger SO DB/RB 5’6” 135

23 Owen Bustamante SR DB/RB/K 5’11” 160

24 Cohen Custer SR LB/FB 6’0” 160

25 Landon Beasey FR FB/LB 5’7” 160

26 Cohen Faulkner SO LB/FB 5’7” 145

29 Chase Faulkner JR LB/FB 5’9” 185

30 Nate Estep FR LB/RB 5’7” 135

31 Ethan Schmucker JR DE/FB 5’10” 190

32 Jymsen Garcia FR DB/RB 5’2” 110

33 Hunter Kauffman SO LB/FB 5’9” 180

35 Warren Kauffman FR LB/FB 5’8” 170

36 Dakoda Elliott SO DE/FB 5’10” 185

38 Harley Garl FR DE/RB 5’8” 175

39 Jack Larson FR LB/RB 5’7” 160

41 Sawyer Ernsberger JR DB/WR 5’11” 155

42 Breckan Maran SO LB/FB 5’10” 210

43 Wyatt Ernsberger SR LB/HB 5’8” 185

44 Jordan Templeman SR DL/OL 5’8” 195

45 Aries Ambrose SO DL/TE 5’9” 170

47 Braxton Davis SR DL/TE 6’6” 195

50 Aldahir Ortiz-Sanchez SO DE/OL 5’8” 195

51 Landon Hoagland SO DL/OL 5’11” 190

52 Brock Berkey SR DL/OL 5’11” 195

53 Travis Wakeland JR DL/OL 5’11” 225

54 David Almiray FR DL/OL 6’0” 230

55 Brock Dunlap SO DL/OL 5’10” 190

56 Ethan Hochstetler JR DL/OL 6’2” 225

57 Troy Symanowski FR DL/OL 5’9” 145

58 Wesley Riegsecker SR DL/OL 6’1” 195

59 Darin Lehman JR DL/OL 5’9” 245

60 Coltyn Stutsman FR DL/OL 5’9” 210

61 Curtis Drake SO DL/OL 5’11” 230

62 Gunner Pressler SO DL/OL 5’7” 180

64 Derek Moles SR DL/OL 5’11” 215

65 Dayton Lockwood SR DL/OL 6’0” 205

66 Mitchell Stump JR DL/OL 6’2” 250

67 Nick Hofer SO DL/OL 6’7” 300

68 Caleb Becker SR DL/OL 5’11” 180

71 Bradyn Williams JR DL/OL 5’7” 170

72 Caleb Borkholder JR LB/OL 6’1” 180

73 Stetson Schmucker FR OL/DL 5’7” 165

74 Nolan Steele FR DL/OL 5’9” 170

75 Evan Johnson SO DL/OL 6’3” 250

76 Marshall Grotrain FR DL/OL 5’10” 155

77 Trevor Riegsecker FR DL/OL 5’11” 170

78 Hector Flores SO DL/OL 5’9” 165

79 Kylee Sark FR DL/OL 5’7” 170

80 Micah Barton FR DB/WR 5’7” 130

82 Lincoln Wogoman FR DB/WR 6’2” 145

88 Alex Hofer JR OLB/WR 6’0” 185

Head coach: Matt Thacker (5th year, 19-22 overall)

Assistant coaches: Scott Lancaster, Bryan Fisher, Nick Brassell, Eldon Burtsfield, Kendal Miller, Adam Tobias, Bryce Willard

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you