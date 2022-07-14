We’ve been blessed with a couple of gorgeous weather weekends, including the 4th of July holiday weekend.
My BFF Deb and I had planned to get together on the 4th at my house for a cookout and then go watch the fireworks in Nappanee.
We originally thought we’d also take the fireworks cruise on the SS Lilypad — we’d done that in 2020 and thoroughly enjoyed it. But that was just coming out of COVID shutdown and it was just the two of us and one other family on the cruise. This year when I called they were booked and had a lengthy waiting list.
So I decided instead that Saturday the 2nd would be my work day so I could take the next two days off and rest and enjoy.
Then Deb called in the evening and asked if I wanted to get ice cream and see if we could find a place to watch the Lake Wawasee fireworks.
“But if you’re working…”
I interrupted her; “Come get me!”
By 9 p.m. our only ice cream choice was DQ in Syracuse as our other favorite places were closed by then. We decided watching the fireworks on the Oakwood grounds might be our best bet and we thought we’d avoid the crowds by parking in a lot with a little view of the lake. It didn’t take us long to figure out that all the boats were headed away from our ‘lake view’ and we started to wonder if we’d see anything from our chosen vantage point.
But we waited a bit and got our hopes up every single time a lamppost with an obvious short flickered; making us think it was a firework spark. We laughed every time that darn lamppost flickered and finally gave up our space and drove down towards the inn and the park where all the rest of the fireworks watchers were located.
We pulled up alongside parked cars and had a pretty good view of the fireworks over the lake but further away than Deb thought they’d be. We got one lucky break when the car we pulled up next to decided to leave and we were able to pull into their spot and get a better view.
Sunday I spent relaxing and soaking up the sun with some friends from church at another parishioner’s pool. On July 4th I was ready for the cookout — potato salad made, flag cake assembled when Deb called and said she wasn’t feeling well. She decided to come for dinner and then see how she felt later.
Later came and she called to say she was going to bed early so no fireworks watching in Nappanee. I could’ve gone on my own or joined some friends in Syracuse but honestly I was worn out from prepping the meal and was fine with staying home.
I wasn’t deprived of fireworks though as three of my neighbors had some pretty cool displays I was able to watch from my back deck.
Then this past weekend New Paris had some fireworks that I could literally see some of from my comfy recliner, (though I did go out front a few times.)
Deb called the next night to see if I wanted to go check out the fireworks from Freedom Fest at the airport. She wasn’t sure if I’d be up to it since I’d just had hand surgery two days before, but I was game.
We parked alongside a county road with about 20 other vehicles and where we had a pretty good view — we could even see some of the ground displays. Deb shared her sister-in-law is a groupie of the company putting on the fireworks display — the Mad Bomber.
They really did put on a great show. One thing that impressed me was an airplane of some sort that was releasing fireworks, or what appeared to be fireworks, as it did loops and circles in the sky. I certainly never saw anything like that!
So, despite some changes in plans, I was able to get in some good fireworks viewing this year and summer’s not over!
My cat, Murphy (the Mischievous) is relieved that the bulk of shooting off fireworks seems to be over — the poor thing has been hiding behind the toilet in the downstairs bathroom when the booming is going on!