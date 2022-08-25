On August 3 we were all shocked by the news that Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a car accident along with two of her young staff members.
As a local correspondent there are often several opportunities to be covering news stories or events where local, state and federal politicians are present. Sometimes our presence is welcomed and sometimes it’s not. I’ve been doing this correspondent thing for The News now for almost 21 years and aside from city officials, there are maybe two-three politicians who I think know who I am.
Jackie was one of them and the one I ran into the most often. Nappanee is my main ‘beat’ as they say in the news biz and Jackie had a fondness for Nappanee. She was often asked to attend things and she often said yes.
I remember one of the first times Jackie noticed me. I’d probably covered other events she’d been to prior to this but my recollection is this event was the first time she singled me out. Former Nappanee Mayor Larry Thompson and his wife Linda used to host and provide an annual prayer breakfast on the National Day of Prayer in May and I used to cover it every year. It was a community event and several local officials attended, too.
This particular time Jackie was the keynote speaker and before she started her speech she made some comment in my direction to the effect of ‘the reporter is not going to get anything controversial or newsworthy today.’
I just smiled because that’s not why I was there, but she didn’t know that about me yet. She didn’t know that yes, I’m called to cover hard facts, to report the truth — even when people who might like me and vice-versa don’t like it; but I also feel my writing is a gift and a calling and whenever I can use it in that way, I do.
I don’t know if Jackie ever read anything I wrote or not. But as years went by and we kept bumping into each other at events she always acknowledged me, said hello and chatted a minute or if the occasion called for it, gave me a quote.
I didn’t always agree with how she voted on things — especially in recent years — but I always appreciated her willingness to fight for her constituents, to show up, and to be a real enough person — even after making it to the big time in DC that we all felt comfortable just calling her “Jackie”, and that’s what she preferred.
I remember one campaign year, probably after she was running for Congress, where I felt she was running a mud-slinging campaign and personally, I felt disappointed. The pollsters called me and I was honest with them. I told them I thought she was running a really negative campaign and I didn’t like when any candidate did that and that I knew her and thought she was better than that. Now I’m not arrogant enough to think things changed because I said something, but I never saw her run a campaign like that again.
Probably my fondest memory is when I was traveling somewhere for vacation — maybe back east because Jackie was at my gate at the South Bend airport and we greeted each other with surprise and a hug and chatted like old friends for about 10 minutes. She was headed back to DC.
The last time I saw Jackie was about six weeks before she passed at a groundbreaking for a Nappanee business. The mayor wasn’t even there (probably because he was out of town or had a previous engagement) but Jackie was. She was still recovering from her knee surgery and the uneven ground wasn’t the best for her and we talked about that a little but she made a speech and posed for photos.
Jackie leaves big shoes to fill. The other night I was covering a public hearing and at the end I overheard a resident say, “If Jackie were here she’d be here fighting for us,” and I thought "she’s probably right."
Elections are a couple of months away. The character of the people we elect is important. We need our political leaders to be leaders, to be servant-minded, to care about their constituents and know them like Jackie did. We need our leaders to be honest, to serve the Constitution because that’s what they swear an oath to — not to a political party or a person.
I know we sometimes get frustrated with lack of results from our government but we ARE starting to see some signs of bi-partisanship and that’s something we should ALL want — no matter what side we generally lean towards. This hateful and deliberate division perpetuated by many of our leaders has me more concerned about our democracy become an authoritarian state than ever.
We all need to get to know our candidates, learn where they stand and not just what they say, but how they’ve voted and what their character is. Blowing it all up is not the answer. Leaders who are willing to work together on behalf of the people who voted for them is what has made our country strong. It’s worked for 246 years.
If we really want America great again we need leaders who will work across the aisle for the betterment of all, not obstruct everything for the sake of a party. United we stand, divided we fall is not just a slogan.