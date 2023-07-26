Time is running out for Nappanee Parks and Recreation to reach its goal to raise $35,000 by August 14 in order to be eligible to receive a matching grant, but Park Superintendent Chris Davis feels momentum is finally building.
In June the Parks Department announced the crowdfunding campaign “Support the Courts” to bring six pickleball courts to Stauffer Park. Davis said residents have been asking for the courts.
The crowdfunding campaign is part of the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA) CreatINg Livable Communities Partnership between American Association for Retired People (AARP) Indiana and IHCDA. It’s a pilot partnership that assists Indiana communities in funding place-based projects for aging in place and is an all or nothing grant program.
Donations will support the parks department by funding six pickleball courts with durable Versacourt surfacing, permanent nets on all courts, leagues and tournaments, other amenities including lights, benches, court dividers and wind screens.
On July 24th Davis shared that as of the week before they received $12,000 in pledges and donations. He said, “We’re probably close to $19,000 now and I feel like the momentum is starting to build now.”
To donate go to www.patroncity.com/pickleballnappanee of if you prefer to donate offline by cash or check, mail or drop donations to Nappanee Park Department, 1300 Thompson Drive, Nappanee, IN 46550. For questions, contact Tiffany Salyer at the Parks Department at 574-773-2112.