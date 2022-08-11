MILFORD — The property at 410 W Catherine Street that was destroyed by fire several months ago came up more than once at Monday’s meeting of the Milford Town Council.
Town Attorney Jay Rigdon discussed the lien process with the council. The town ended up having to demolish the burnt-out home because it was unsafe. Rigdon told them if the owner doesn’t pay the town back, the property goes up for tax sale.
Later, Streets and Parks Superintendent Steven Marquart reported that topsoil, grass seed and straw have been placed on the property at 410 W. Catherine.
The town attorney also went over options for utility receipt tax with the council. Council President Doug Ruch asked if they had to make a decision that night and when told they didn’t, the council tabled the issue.
Rigdon also told the council that a special meeting regarding the voluntary annexation of North Park and the 20 acres east of it is required between Aug. 10 to Sept. 8. The council voted to host a special meeting August 15, tentatively set for 6 p.m.
DEPARTMENT REPORTS
Police Marshal Derek Kredier reported there was discrepancies on the bill received from COPSGEAR — equipment for the new police truck. He also reported three outlets in the office were out due to a lightning strike. Ruch suggested he call Middlebury Electric the next day to come out and check on it.
Marquart reported paving is completed. He also reported on the North Park storm drain issue. There is reportedly a 90 degree turn in the pipe and is probably filled with dirt. He thought they need to install a catch basin for easy cleanout.
Marquart also reported replacing a lead gooseneck at 207 N West St. Holding Fall Clean Up Days Sept. 22-24 was approved by the council.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
• The council accepted a proposal from Eric Merley for liability insurance. The insurance went up due to some buildings being underinsured.
• The council also approved paying the following extra invoices: The ATP membership for Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall at $159, Archive Social to continue protection at $2,988, Beer & Slabaugh for sewer line repair at $10,020 and Kline Excavating for a lead goose neck replacement at a cost of $1,650.