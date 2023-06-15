June is one of those months for many of us where every weekend is already planned with events — weddings, graduations, birthdays and Father’s Day.
We have a lot of June birthdays in our family and among my friends. My sister and brother-in-law, two of my half-brothers, my youngest son, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins all have birthdays this month along with several friends.
Since most live out of state it’s not like I’m getting invited to parties but have had to remember to send cards, texts and in several cases happy birthday phone calls to commemorate their special days.
Every year before June comes, I try to predict whether anyone I know is graduating and usually in these later years I think there isn’t. But then every year I’m surprised by the open house invitations I receive.
This month I had an open house invitation for every weekend — from children or grandchildren of friends or neighbors. I’m sure it’s the same for many of you. Unfortunately, I didn’t make it to a couple of them but Lord willing, I plan to make the celebrations coming up these last two weeks.
Father’s Day
For me, the focus of Father’s Day has changed over the years. Unfortunately, I lost my dad when I was eight years old, and he was only 45 years old to cancer (It’s a little mind boggling to realize that this year I will have outlived him by 20 years).
I was definitely a daddy’s girl and I’m thankful for the few memories I do have of him. He was a handsome man, he looked like the actor Glenn Ford who was popular during that time period.
He was a quiet man, strong but with a teasing sense of humor. An example of that is one time when I was probably in first grade, I pretended to be sick so I could stay home from school and be with my dad.
He worked second shift, so I didn’t see much of him during the week. I remember being at the neighbor’s — I don’t know if he had an appointment first thing that morning, but I remember him picking me up at the neighbors and saying, “Sick, huh?”
He then proceeded to drive me past my grammar school saying, “You better duck, Sister Agatha might see you!” And of course I did, scared I’d be in trouble and my dad just laughed at me. He took me around to other errands with him that morning and it remains one of the memories I’m so grateful for, especially since I lost him less than two years later.
I also remember how he’d take the whole family up to Bear Mountain State Park about 35-40 miles north of where we lived for picnics. I still remember the smell of pine needles mixed with the charcoal grill and starter fluid. We’d go early in the morning so we got to eat cereal out of little boxes — so cool!
Ironically, last year I interviewed a couple who were hiking the Appalachian Trail and what made that even more amazing was that the husband had cancer. We were playing email tag, trying to catch up with one another and when we finally arranged to do the phone interview, I was so surprised to discover that they were calling me from Bear Mountain! I shared with them how I used to go there with my family as a child.
For many years after my dad died, Father’s Day was tough. I still miss him and I’m sad about all that he missed experiencing with me and my children.
After I married the focus for Father’s Day was on the father of my children. After that ended and my sons became fathers it’s them I think about now on Father’s Day — the fathers of my beloved grandchildren. I also think of my brothers on Father’s Day.
Many of you may be blessed to celebrate Father's Day with all three generations — your fathers, your spouses and your sons — and if that’s the case it’s truly a blessing.
I didn’t have any weddings to attend this June but I’m sure many readers did. So, whether it’s birthdays, graduations, weddings or Father’s Day, June is a busy month but it’s a good kind of busy. One that celebrates the good things in life, and we sure need more of that don’t we?
So, to all the fathers and grandfathers out there I wish you a happy and blessed Father’s Day.