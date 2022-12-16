DENISE FEDOROW: A few seasonal reflections for this year

Yesterday, Dec. 15, marked two things — ten days until Christmas for one, and for me the anniversary of a life-changing event.
Twenty-three years ago when I woke up in the pre-dawn hours to go to work my life looked a lot different. I was working 50-55 hours a week at the Nappanee Post Office keeping up with the holiday mail, my boys were still home and I was still with their dad. I was physically able to throw around 60-70 pound bags of mail and clean my whole house in a couple of hours and I was making a really good income.
But there was a restlessness about my spirit, too. I felt like I should be doing something more or something different with my life. I’d recently recommitted to the practice of my faith and educating myself more fully about it.
That morning as I was driving to work to open the post office and meet the mail truck, I swerved to avoid a dog in the road and lost control, flipping my van over in a cornfield. When the van flipped over I felt something in my back snap. I was helpless until the police and EMS arrived to climb into my van and remove me.
The paramedics wanted to take me to the emergency room but I kept insisting I had to go to work. This was prior to everyone having cell phones and I had no way to reach anyone. I think I may have asked the paramedics to go let the post office know what happened before I’d agree to go to the hospital.
After being misdiagnosed for a couple of weeks we then discovered I had a compression fracture to a vertebrae in the middle of my back and all the exercises I’d been doing vigilantly to try to return to work ASAP during our busiest season were in fact the worst things to do for the injury I had.
And I’ve never known a minute without pain since that morning. What I remember most about that time immediately following the accident is my eldest son’s birthday was three days later and I was determined to make him the lasagna he requested and I was determined that Christmas would be normal. It was at the extended family Christmas Eve that my nephew who was still in chiropractic school examined me and pointed out several things and said I needed to request full spinal X-rays.
I recall in order to deal with the excruciating pain I felt like my mind split in half with half of it trying to control the pain and the other half trying to do everything else. Honestly, though I’ve lived with chronic severe pain for 23 years I marvel at how I lived through the pain I was experiencing then. Only through the grace of God.
My life changed in so many ways from then on. Another defining moment was when the volunteer coordinator at Chamberlain where I was a reading buddy said “Maybe there’s something God wants you to do while you’re laying on your back” and that kick started my writing career.
Would I have pursued it without the accident? I don’t know — I’d dabbled in it a few times over the years but would I have dedicated the time while working so many hours or left that job security? Would I be as invested in my faith walk?
I’d like to think so but as I told a longtime friend who went through something similar a year after I did — “you’re not going to get through this without committing to God and church”.
Although living with chronic pain and very limited ability to work is not fun or easy. I believe that God turns all things to good to those who love Him and are called to His purpose. He’s provided me with ways to make income mainly from home doing what I love. So many wonderful people have been brought into my life in the last 23 years — through church, my candle business and through my writing. I’ve met amazing people and have been honored to share their inspiring stories.
So while this isn’t a typical Christmas column, in this season of hope I still have hope that someday the pain will be gone, but until then I thank God every day for the strength He gives me to deal and the grace to find joy in the struggles.
This is a joy-filled season but for many — it’s hard. I hope that they can find their joy, can recognize the beauty in the season — even if life isn’t what they thought it would be, even if there are loved ones missing. Because “God so loved the world that He gave His only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish, but have eternal life.”
Wishing you all a blessed season of peace and joy.