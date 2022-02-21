GOSHEN — The stalled demolition of an vacant home in the 400 block of River Avenue could soon move forward following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
The home in question is located at 414 River Ave., and is owned by local landlord Ron Davidhizar.
At the meeting, board members were reminded that the board had actually found the home to be unsafe for human habitation and ordered it to be demolished back in early August of 2019, though demolition was temporarily stalled after Davidhizar filed an appeal with Elkhart County Superior Court 2 later that month.
Yet during Monday’s meeting, city paralegal Carla Newcomer informed the board that on Jan. 14, the court officially denied Davidhizar’s appeal, which cleared the way for the board to enforce its original order to have the home at 414 River Ave. demolished.
“This matter comes back before the board to affirm the Aug. 22, 2019, order of the city of Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety for demolition,” Newcomer said, “and the Building Department requests approval to proceed with a submission of Request for Bids to demolish the house at 414 River Ave.”
Following Newcomer’s request, Davidhizar urged the board to consider rescinding the demolition order, noting that he had recently found someone interested in purchasing and rehabilitating the vacant home.
At the time the home was originally ordered to be demolished, a sampling of the many safety violations referenced included: electrical wires that had been removed or cut off, creating a fire hazard; light fixtures that were loose and hanging, creating a fire hazard; foundation walls that were caving in, causing a reasonable risk of collapse; lack of an operating furnace; pealing paint and damaged ceilings in all rooms; and nearly all windows either broken or missing.
During Monday’s meeting, Davidhizar noted that several of those safety violations have since been fixed, with the primary issues remaining being the foundation, the lack of a furnace and the need for a new kitchen.
For his part, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, noted that he personally felt the board should at least move forward with seeking bids for the demolition, which he said would likely take about three weeks. The board’s members could then use that time to determine if the new buyer referenced by Davidhizar is serious about taking the property off of his hands, he explained.
“I think we should move forward with getting bids,” Stutsman said. “If the purchaser is serious and wants to set up a meeting with my office, I’d be happy to do that, if the purchaser wants to talk and see if we can slow this down. But at this point I think we need to keep moving until we know for sure if there is a purchaser.”
The board’s remaining members agreed, and a motion to approve the request for permission to proceed with a Request for Bids to demolish the home was approved unanimously.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, board members:
• Approved an agreement with the Warsaw Housing Authority providing $23,000 from the Community Services Partnership program for operational and programming support.
• Approved a request by the Goshen Engineering Department to close First Street between Pike and Wilkinson streets, including the adjacent sidewalk, for two days sometime between March 9 and March 25 to allow NIPSCO to complete boring for a new gas service line.
