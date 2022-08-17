DUNLAP – Concord head coach Craig Koehler knows he has some dudes that will look the part getting off the bus on gamedays.
The biggest question will be, though, is can that size and athleticism translate into production on the field?
That’s the hope for the eighth-year head coach of the Minutemen, who lost a significant amount of experience from the Northern Lakes Conference-winning team that went 9-2 a season ago.
“We’re looking forward to seeing how we compete,” Koehler said. “Basically, all of our passing game production has to be replaced. But I think we are more skilled than we thought we would be. Whether that results in being able to throw the ball consistently, I don’t know. But I do know we’re going to have to run the ball more consistently than we have.
“We’re going to look the way we’re supposed to look. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us when we get off the bus. But we have all of these guys who haven’t played. That’s the deal.”
With starting quarterback Hunter Dutton – 2,248 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2021 – and top wide receivers Jack D’Arcy (58 catches, 894 yards and 11 touchdowns), Amarion Moore (55 catches, 683 yards and 11 touchdowns) and Anthony Mensah (20 catches, 276 yards and one touchdown) all gone to graduation, the Minutemen will have no choice but to rely on the run game more this season.
Luckily, Koehler believes the Minutemen have a couple of solid backs in senior Titus Hackworth and junior Shamon Wells-Moore.
Hackworth was the team’s main rushing threat a season ago, scampering for 862 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’ll be called on to help take the pressure off of sophomore quarterback Hudson Glantz.
Glantz – coming in at 6’0”, 155 pounds – has no varsity experience, but Koehler sees some ability from the young signal-caller that wasn’t necessarily there with Dutton.
“He’s a better athlete than the QB we’ve had over the last two years,” Koehler said. “Dutton could make every throw, but we got rid of all the read stuff with him, because he was never going to pull it and run with it. This year, we will actually use some of that read option.”
At the skill positions, seniors Juan Ross, DaeSean Emerson and Armen Koltookian will all be players going both ways to maximize Concord’s chances of repeating as NLC champs in 2022.
Emerson and Koltookian are two of the team’s best defensive players at defensive back and linebacker, respectfully. However, they’ll now be playing much bigger roles on offense during the final year of their high school careers.
“Armen’s going to have to play some offense,” Koehler said. “He’s going to be at H-back, and we’ll get him the ball a little bit. Sometimes we’ll put him in the backfield and sometimes we’ll put him out at wing. DaeSean’s a nice-looking athlete who’s over six foot that can run. And Juan is a senior who has waited behind guys like Moore, D’Arcy and Mensah, but now it’s his turn.”
Along the line of scrimmage, Concord will have multiple guys going both ways as well.
The Minutemen will try to replace over 20 sacks worth of production with Zaven Koltookian and Ephram Lake both absent from the 2022 roster.
Expect Armen Koltookian’s sack numbers to rise after earning just three last season.
The offensive line is a question mark at spots too, but senior Mekhi Hall – 6’8”, 330 pounds – will help anchor that side of the ball at left tackle.
2022 CONCORD FOOTBALL ROSTER
# NAME CLASS POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT
1 DaeSean Emerson SR WR/DB 6’2” 175
2 Connor Morris SR WR/DB 5’11” 160
3 Javion Sheppard SR WR/DB 5’8” 165
4 Hudson Glantz SO QB 6’0” 155
5 Johnathan Castaneda SR TE/LB 5’11” 205
6 Jacob Schmidt SR WR/DB 5’11” 140
7 Juan Ross SR WR/DB 6’1” 165
8 Titus Hackworth SR RB/LB 5’9” 185
9 Armen Koltookian SR TE/LB 6’1” 205
10 Reed Gill JR WR/DB 5’10” 155
11 Joseph Moon JR TE/LB 6’2” 180
12 Ben Creek JR QB/DB 5’10” 145
13 Ernest Jennings SO WR/DL 6’2” 175
14 Jayden Snell JR WR/DB 5’8” 150
15 Lucas Green JR WR/DB 5’11” 150
16 Kaiden Foulk JR WR/DB 5’11” 175
17 Michael Campanello JR WR/DB 6’2” 160
18 Milo Martinez SO WR/LB 5’10” 175
19 Jack Jewett SO WR/DB 5’11” 125
20 Davon Smith JR WR/LB 6’3” 195
21 James Lewis SR RB/LB 5’9” 190
22 Shamon Wells-Moore JR RB/DB 5’11” 175
23 Cullen Schrock JR RB/DB 5’7” 160
24 Darrion Jackson JR WR/DB 6’1” 165
25 Darian Decker SR WR/DB 5’11” 165
26 Miguel Aguilar SR K/P 5’10” 175
28 Sam Rich JR WR/DB 6’1” 135
29 Thomas Schmidt SO WR/DB 5’11” 140
30 William Bennett SO WR/DB 5’6” 145
32 Jamar Moton SO RB/LB 5’11” 185
33 Josh Sullivan SO WR/DB 6’0” 160
34 Jacob Egendoerfer SO WR/DB 6’1” 155
35 Rafael Sabas SO K/P 5’10” 230
36 Jaron Thomas SO RB/LB 6’2” 185
40 Bryce Ramirez SO WR/DB 5’9” 145
41 Steve Stidham SO TE/LB 5’11” 175
42 Ethan Howard SO WR/DB 5’8” 125
45 Ahkeyvel Jefferson SO RB/LB 5’8” 185
50 Garrett Trout SR OL/DL 6’4” 185
51 Camden Bonds SO OL/DL 6’1” 205
52 Cody Byler JR OL/DL 6’4” 210
53 Daniel Sanchez JR OL/LB 5’9” 190
54 Angelo Herrera Martinez SO OL/DL 6’0” 235
55 Korbin Burkus SO OL/DL 6’2” 240
56 Jeremiah Riffel SO OL/DL 6’1” 230
58 Kayden Watts Rump SO OL/DL 6’1” 245
60 Malachi Neterer JR OL/DL 6’2” 215
61 Julio Rosa JR OL/DL 6’1” 205
62 Alex Brown JR OL/DL 6’6” 215
63 Emiliano Perez SO OL/DL 5’11” 255
64 Mekhi Hall SR OL 6’8” 330
65 Kyler Williams JR OL 6’5” 265
66 Darren Ziegler JR OL/DL 6’6” 190
67 Kamrin Lewis JR OL/DL 5’11” 260
68 James Wilson FR OL 5’11” 300
70 Christopher Adams JR OL/DL 5’11” 245
71 Logan Whitman SO OL/DL 6’3” 200
72 Garrett Tucker SO OL/DL 6’6” 180
74 Donovan Arnold FR OL 6’0” 295
75 Brennan Rumble JR OL/DL 6’1” 260
76 Max Spansell SR OL 6’3” 345
77 Lance Army SR OL/DL 6’1” 260
78 Jayvion Wilson SO OL/DL 6’1” 220
79 Demetrius Wilson SO OL 6’5” 350
90 Aaron Makin JR K/P 5’9” 150
98 Austin Ayrea SO K/P 6’1” 195
Head coach: Craig Koehler (8th year, 51-23 overall)
Assistant coaches: Sam Vaughan, Lalo Rolon, CJ Shafer, Tom Stafford, Micah Ware, Dennis Teegarden, Kendrick Jordan, Perry Baranic, Brett Baranic, John Koehler, Tim Koontz, Aaron Turner, Sean Sears, Trevor Wilmore, Scott Pherson
Managers: Blake Rogers, Nick Weldy, Chase Andrews, Travis Poe, Haley Gangwer