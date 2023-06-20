Recent headlines told us that 93-year-old Pat Robertson died.
He was the son of a United States Senator. Some argued he was primarily a politician himself who just happened to be a television evangelist. Whatever way Pat Robertson is described, there is little doubt but that he was a powerful force in American politics.
He transformed the Republican party. The transformation did not happen without a fight, and a lot of battles that laid the groundwork for change happened in our neighboring state of Michigan.
I was a television news reporter in 1987 when Pat Robertson ran for president. Because the candidacy was groundbreaking on the scale of an earthquake, I traveled to Michigan multiple times putting together a series of stories on how the Christian right was becoming the Republic Party. George H.W. Bush was the heir-apparent to the Presidency that year, expected to carry on the Reagan legacy.
Then Robertson came to Michigan and did more early groundwork than Bush. Robertson worked to elect his slate of precinct representatives who would ultimately choose the electors and the Republican Presidential candidate. Both candidates were fighting hard. It was the classic battle of Bush, backed by the party regulars and expecting to win, versus Robertson, who brought a boatload of new voters to the table mired in the ideological and religious politics he thought could propel him to the presidency.
Even though one candidate was a religious leader, there was also a lot of ugliness in the 1987 election. After all, it was politics. The Bush faithful accused the Robertson campaign of wanting to throw out the party regulars for a new kind of Republican. The Robertson supporters taunted back that the party regulars were just upset because they were no longer in control. Bush ultimately won the State of Michigan’s delegates.
But his victory didn’t occur until Bush and Robertson supporters held separate conventions in Michigan and each elected a separate slate of delegates to send to the Republic National Convention in New Orleans.
These events happened next door. They created what has been called “the amoeba process” which resulted in conservative Christians becoming an ever-present force in Republican politics.
All politics are local. Politics are local in the arenas where they play out and they are local in the impact that they have on our lives. One of the things this means is that each one of us who is eligible to vote can have a say in the direction our politics turn.
Each eligible voter can vote. But they don’t. Many don’t even register.
In the last primary election in Goshen, only 6% of eligible voters showed up to the polls! That means 94% of us stayed home and let someone else make the decisions for us. The numbers are consistent with the Pew Research Center, which reports that by international standards the United States election turnout is low.
Pat Robertson was a political force, but he would have had no political power whatsoever if he did not have the ability to motivate individual voters to get out of the house and get to the polls. Individual voters matter. Casting a vote matters. It matters whether it is motivated by Pat Robertson or Bernie Sanders or motivated by our own basic drive for a better life. Founding Father John Adams said, “when annual elections end, there slavery begins.”
This is our country, this is our freedom, but only if we vote.