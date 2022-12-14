DAYS OF GIVING: Several organizations band together this holiday season to provide presents in Elkhart County

GOSHEN — The Salvation Army-Goshen is one of several local organizations that help families during the holiday season.
Capt. Kendra Hixenbaugh said that, despite an early deadline, they were still able to have 150 families sign up for assistance this year.
“Our deadline for signups was Nov. 21 and we had 150 families sign up for assistance, (for) many of whom it was their first time needing the help,” Hixenbaugh said. “The families will come on Dec. 16 to drive through and pick up their gifts.”
This year’s number of families that signed up is roughly the average number they serve each year. However, they are still looking to have a few of the families adopted out.
“We are able to help between 100 and 200 families a year depending on the year,” she said. “This year 150 families signed up with us. We currently have 124 adopted and the remaining few will be assisted by Toys for Tots for gifts and we will provide them with food.”
Hixenbaugh explained that because several other agencies have early deadlines there are families that can’t make them. Thankfully, agencies like Saving Grace and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church step in to help fill the gap.
“The relationship with Guidance was established before I arrived so I am not sure how it started,” Hixenbaugh said. “They do their best to meet the needs of the families who have missed the deadlines at other agencies. We share their information on our Facebook page as well as anyone that calls in looking for assistance with toys in Elkhart County.”
She noted that The Salvation Army appreciates other agencies making sure that needs are met the closer it gets to Christmas.
“It is such an amazing help to us,” she said. “Logistically, the closer it gets to Christmas the trickier it can be to pair families with adopters. Having another agency that we can refer families to allows us to stay organized and make sure that the families in need in our community still receive help.”
Chris Ulery, the Director of Saving Grace Advocacy, said that the event which takes place at St. Paul’s United Methodist will be another opportunity for residents to get presents for their families.
“The SIS group at St. Paul’s United Methodist have an event every year — The Christmas Shoppe, which invites families to a day at the church where we have cookies, visit with Santa, make gifts, and shop for the kids,” Ulery said. “We have limited space available on that day, so we try our best to help families who have missed deadlines or could not be part of our event.”
She explained that St. Paul’s United Methodist Church is the main participant in the event with its members making up the majority of the sponsors. Saving Grace Advocacy is a partner with the event in addition to several donors making it possible.
“We have some amazing donors that have reached out,” she said. “And we have some who have reached out for help. Usually, we invite families who have been referred to us by the schools or by saving grace.”
Ulery said that during this event they can help roughly 50 individuals and, on the days following they can help between 15 to 18 families.
“We have done the Christmas Shoppe for several years and then use what we have left to help those who did not get help,” she said. “The event is amazing because we have wonderful volunteers and the women who organize the event, the SIS group are rockstars.”
The cutoff date to contact Ulery will be Friday. If you are interested in signing up, make sure to call St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Elkhart at 574-293-0482 and set up a time to do the assessment.