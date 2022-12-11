GOSHEN — After getting underway Nov. 24, the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign for this holiday season has surpassed about a third of the intended goal — and still needs help.
“Our goal this year is $150,000 and we are currently at $53,107.96, which is about 35%”, said Capt. Joseph Hixenbaugh, corps officer for the Salvation Army-Goshen by email Sunday. “This helps us fund our programs and services throughout the year all of which we offer for free.”
Hixenbaugh described it as “a critical need.”
“Our Red Kettle campaign is what we are most known for and it really helps us all year around,” he said. “The Salvation Army as a whole as been running Red Kettle campaigns since 1891. Which in its 131 year history as become not only a community tradition to give back, but a family tradition where people give or volunteer each year to support it.”
Hixenbaugh said that the campaign’s biggest need right now is to fill the rest of the hours left in the bell ringing season.
“We have about 322 hours left to fill this Christmas season,” he said. “People can go to Registertoring.com and follow the steps to sign up. It’s super easy and the shifts are about two hours long. They can call our office and we will help get them scheduled. Our phone number is 574-533-9584”.
Besides volunteering, Hixenbaugh added that there are other ways community members can support their efforts. These include:
• Dropping money in the bucket or donating online;
• Mailing a check to the Salvation Army, PO Box 114, Goshen, Indiana, 46527. Include “Red Kettle Campaign”;
• Or donate in person to the Salvation Army 1013 N. Main St.
According to the Red Kettle website, the program started in 1891 when Capt. Joseph McFee looked around at many individuals going hungry in his city of San Francisco and sought to provide a proper Christmas dinner to them.
To learn more, visit give.salvationarmyusa.org.