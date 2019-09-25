ELKHART — About 30 women, wearing new fall fashions, strutted up and down the runway to help take a stand for local cancer patients Wednesday.
The amateur models, all from various walks of life, had personal reasons for taking the stage during the 2019 Fashion Show at the Lerner Theatre. Several of the women were cancer survivors themselves, while most posed before the audience of hundreds to honor loved ones with cancer or who have succumbed to their disease.
Cancer Resources of Elkhart County presented the 11th annual event as a fundraiser. The nonprofit organization will use the money raised for its operations to provide support services to patients with cancer.
Assistance includes working with patients on planning, or securing referrals to specialists, or soothing emotional turbulence, said Peter Norton, executive director of Cancer Resources. The service aims to help shoulder burdens from the treatment process while people are already mentally overwhelmed by their diagnosis.
“They’re generally responsible, hardworking good people, it’s just, ‘I’m not thinking straight right now.’ And honestly, cancer treatment is a whole different world. So, we really want to give them a jump on the learning curve at a time when they’re not really up to learning new things,” Norton said. “We’re going to make sure they don’t fall through the cracks.”
Norton estimated more than 350 people participated in the fashion show in the Lerner’s Crystal Ballroom. He anticipated raising more than $100,000 from the event, the auction that followed, and a general call for donations.
POSE FOR A CAUSE
The women who walked the catwalk — some couldn’t help but laugh, at least one danced — came from different backgrounds, including local politicians, community leaders and figures such as Paqui Kelly, wife of Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly.
Julie Stammich, an elementary school teacher in Elkhart, was diagnosed with breast cancer nearly two years ago. Modeling an off-the-shoulder top and pants outfit, she walked in memory of her father who died from colon cancer.
Toni Bailey, an account executive, wore a patterned tunic and leggings, while walking in memory of her mother who died from breast cancer.
Esther Pettis, a retired bus driver, was diagnosed with breast cancer 20 years ago, and after months of treatment, has remained cancer free since then. She modeled a sequined evening dress.
Francoise Nguyen and her daughter Gabriella, both executives at Goshen Motors Inc. and both modeling pants outfits with red tops, walked in honor of Francoise’s mother and Gabriella’s grandmother, as well as three of Francoise’s friends.
Fashion retailer Stephenson’s of Elkhart provided the apparel as a key sponsor of the event. Danny Reynolds, president of Stephenson’s, said the outfits highlight what he feels are the best and brightest of fashions for this fall. He served as the show’s co-host after recently returning from Fashion Week in New York City.
“So, we like to bring a little piece of that back to Elkhart and show off what we feel are the most important trends relevant for our market,” Reynolds said.
PARTNERSHIP GROWS
Stephenson’s and Cancer Resources partnered to produce the local show 11 years ago through mutual goals.
The business hosted fashion shows at its store in downtown Elkhart for decades, Reynolds said. But after his mother Marjorie went through her first round with breast cancer about 20 years ago, she saw friends and customers experiencing similar situations, and the show grew into a fundraiser.
Reynolds said Stephenson’s initially worked with the American Cancer Society. Then after learning about Cancer Resources, he shifted focus to support a local organization.
“When we were able, as another local entity, to partner with them, it really just felt like a perfect match,” Reynolds said.
In addition to supplying the wardrobes for the Fashion Show, Stephenson’s also set up a small pop-up shop selling outfits in a corner of the ballroom. A portion of the proceeds from those sales would also be donated to Cancer Resources, Norton said.
The organization, founded in 1958, relies on donations, grants and fundraisers to offer its programs and services to cancer patients.
