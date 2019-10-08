Have you hoarded small bars of soap after hotel stays, or maybe found yourself with slivers of soap bars in the shower?
You can put these leftovers to use by running them over a box grater and turning them into little soap flakes that are the perfect material to create a soothing bubble bath. Just grate away and sprinkle some flakes into the bathtub as it's filling up. In no time flat, you'll have a luxurious bubble bath that'll have you saying "ahhhh."
• One of the easiest ways to find a new home for things you no longer need is to have a yard sale. But a single-residence yard sale is less effective than when many homes have a sale together, so coordinate with your neighbors to designate a special day when all of you can have yard sales.
The more homes offering yard sales, the more likely you'll draw a steady flow of bargain hunters ready to purchase your used wares. And when your sales are done, work together with your neighbors to collect and donate the unsold items to charities like Goodwill.
• It is possible to have a beautiful garden or front yard without having to turn on the sprinklers and water the plants on a constant basis.
If you think drought-resistant plants only include cacti and succulents, think again. There are many flowering plants, like lavender, yarrow flowers and bougainvillea, that are lush, colorful, abundant and need very little watering to thrive.
When planning a garden, look for drought-resistant plants to save water and your sanity: They take very little care to look their best.
