NAPPANEE [mdash] Frieda Stutzman, 85, of Nappanee, died at 5 a.m. on Friday, May 14, at Miller's Merry Manor in Wakarusa, of natural causes. Frieda was born on Jan. 3, 1936, in Bremen, to Oscar H. and Katie (Schmucker) Schmucker. Mrs. Stutzman lived her entire life in the Nappanee area and m…
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Thomas H. Miller, 95, Middlebury, passed away at 1:45 p.m., Thursday, May 13, at his residence. He was born on April 2, 1926, in Elkhart County, to Henry and Sarah (Hochstetler) Miller. On March 20, 1949, he married Sarah E. Miller. She died Oct. 7, 2003. On Feb. 12, 2005,…
