Johnny J. Helmuth, 86, of Millersburg, died at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at his residence. He was born Dec. 7, 1934 in Arthur, Illinois, to Joseph and Katie (Beachy) Helmuth. On Aug. 21, 1958, in Topeka, he married Susie Anna Miller. She died Nov. 12, 2014. Surviving are four daughters, …
GOSHEN [mdash] Susan E Fleck, 77, died at Greencroft Healthcare. She was born in Goshen to Harold and Cleora (Albert) Fleck. She is survived by sister, Sherry (Everett) Patton. No services are planned at this time. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
