COVID GRAPHIC: Dec. 15, 2021
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
It is with great sadness the family of Joseph Devon Slabach announces his passing Dec. 6, 2021, in Granbury, Texas. Joseph Devon Slabach was born April 17, 1945, in Elkhart, to Joseph and Lydia Ann Slabach.
Barbara Marie Welch, 63, LaGrange, Visitation will be 12:30 to 2:30 pm on Thursday at River of Life Fellowship Church, 11162 St. Rd 120 Middlebury. Funeral services will follow visitation beginning at 2:30 pm also on Thursday at the church. Miller-Stewart, Middlebury.
Most Popular
Articles
- Elkhart man killed in three-vehicle crash
- Widespread COVID turns counties red
- Elkhart woman sentenced to 73 years in prison for murder
- Registration fees increase on horse-drawn vehicles, trailers
- POLICE NEWS: Crash injures an Elkhart woman
- Police News: Dec. 10, 2021
- Goshen schools working to adjust finances
- Elkhart theft suspect arrested following pursuit
- Police News: Dec. 9, 2021
- Run to state earns Northridge's Eppley TGN Coach of the Year honors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.