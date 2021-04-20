Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: April 20, 2021 @ 10:12 pm
LAGRANGE [mdash] Melvin C. Knepp, 56, of LaGrange, died unexpectedly at 5:52 p.m., on Sunday, April 18. He was born on July 27, 1964, in LaGrange, to Chris J. and Mary W. (Lambright) Knepp. Surviving are five brothers, John (Katie) Knepp of Topeka, William (Edith) Knepp of LaGrange, Enos (Ma…
NAPPANEE [mdash] Jerome O. Schwartz, age 82 of Nappanee, died at 12:18 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Goshen General Hospital. He was born on November 21, 1938, in Berne, to Adam L. and Mary (Bontrager) Schwartz. Mr. Schwartz was a member of the Old Order Amish Church and lived his entire…
