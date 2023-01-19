GOSHEN -- Several road improvement projects in Middlebury are making heading, as the Elkhart County Council approved transfers of funds to cover project down payments.
The council approved an interlocal agreement during Thursday afternoon’s meeting for the County Road 20 and County Road 37 improvement project, in partnership with the town of Middlebury.
Estimates for the project are $4 million and funding comes from four different sources. They’ll be using funds from both the Middlebury Ag TIF, the Middlebury Southeast TIF, the town’s TIF, as well as a $3.15 million Major Moves loan from two other county TIFs, Manager of the Elkhart County Highway Department Charlie McKenzie explained.
The council approved the transfers as well as an interlocal agreement between the county and the town of Middlebury for the project during Thursday afternoon’s meeting.
The other project is a related one, the County Road 35 and State Road 13 road improvement. For that project, it was also determined that some additional drainage and additional parcels were necessary in order to accommodate truck traffic. The council approved an additional $33,000 for the additional design services.
Bids for the project were accepted in December and the low bid was $6.9 million. McKenzie explained that due to concerns about inflation, the highway department requested $8 million to be on the safe side and avoid the risk of needing a Major Moves loan to complete in the future.
The council also signed another interlocal agreement for preliminary design services for an infrastructure project on East Warren Street and County Road 16. The Warren Street Bridge is expected to undergo reconstruction in 2027. The infrastructure project will focus on utilities and sewer to accommodate for the bridge reconstruction and is estimated at $80,000 for design services, which was approved in November.
LANDFILL SUPERVISOR
Another landfill supervisor will be added to the Elkhart County Landfill staff. To save funds, a landfill analyst position will be reclassified to the position of operations supervisor. Commissioner Brad Rogers told the council that the change will cost the county about $5,000 per year to account for the increase in pay to the individual.
He also explained that the reason for the change is due to the increase in workload. With Earthmovers Landfill, 26488 County Road 26, closing, the county landfill could increase by 350 to 400 tons. To prepare for the increase steps are being taken including the purchase of a second scale for commercial haulers, and increasing hours from 6 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. As a result of the increase in hours, another supervisor will be necessary, who will be hired internally.
COUNTY MICROFILM PROJECT
A project to digitize around 47 million microfilmed court documents will be taken on by an outside contractor. Elkhart County Courts Administrator Ross Maxwell explained that the county began digitizing all materials in 2016, but older files may not have been, and basements of both courthouses, the archives building in Goshen, and the prosecutor’s office are overburdened. Documents will have to be removed before the move to the new building takes place within the next two years.
The project is expected to cost around $4 million, Ross explained, adding that the estimate is on the high-end. He asked the council to approve $538,833 and explained that it’s roughly a third of the cost, expecting to come back for a second third later in the year, and the third next year, with $2.5 million for the archives building. The council approved the appropriation.
FORAKER WASTEWATER PROJECT
An additional $400,000 may be needed in order to include Tecumseh Acres in a water project in the southwestern portion of the county.
The Foraker Wastewater Project, which previously only included Foraker and Southwest, will connect the area to Nappanee’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. Tecumseh was added later including 60 additional connections, easements, coordination, design, and public meetings with residents of the area, among other things. It brings the total cost to under $1.6 million.
The council approved the appropriate with the understanding that the additional cost would not exceed.
The Elkhart Council Council also took care of several beginning-of-the-year items. They nominated Thomas Stump to remain board president, and David Hess to remain vice president. They also approved department and budget department appointments including approval of the appointment of Phil Weins to the newly established Nappanee Economic Development Commission.