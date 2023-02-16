GOSHEN — The remainder of Elkhart County’s American Rescue Plan dollars have been spoken for.
The Elkhart County Council Thursday approved roughly $11.9 million of the fund to go toward the courthouse project. Historically the fund has helped to provide support for the Foraker-Southwest-Tecumseh Wastewater Project, parks department restorations, and more. While the account still boasts nearly $35 million of the original $40 million provided, assuming there aren’t major changes in future planning, development, or construction costs, the funds are spoken for.
That doesn’t mean Elkhart County won’t see any future projects as a result of those funds, though. Interest on the account continues to grow as funds still remain in the account.
During the regular meeting of the Elkhart County Council Thursday, the council also approved $2.5 million in interest from ARP to also go to the courthouse project. With that, the courthouse project is expected now to be fully financed.
The American Rescue Plan Act was passed federally in March 2021, designed to provide nearly $30.5 billion in federal grants to communities around the country to respond to public health emergencies; to invest in necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure; to provide premium pay to municipal employees, and support a reduction in revenue for taxing entities.
Other items to come before the board include:
- The council approved $1.5 million in funds for county summer paving projects. They also approved funds for the Yellow Creek Bridge on Hively Avenue, as well as funds to go toward the proposed roundabout at C.R. 18, C.R. 13 and C.R. 115.
- The council approved the use of $33,000 from the Middlebury SE TIF to support right-of-way improvements at C. R. 27. They also approved $750,000 for an inlet road to be created at C.R. 17 and C.R 20 for access to a county-owned property.