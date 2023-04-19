- In Wednesday's issue a ribbon cutting ceremony outside "Doc's Pavilion" in Wakarusa is listed as being scheduled for Friday. The event will actually take place April 28.
- In the April 19, 2023 edition of The Goshen News the article "GOSHEN BOARD OF WORKS: Landscaping, brick and stone bids approved," it was noted that several Goshen city officers were "sworn in as patrol officers" during the April 17 Goshen Board of Works meeting. This is not corrected. The sentence should read: "Three Goshen city officers were promoted from probationary patrolmen to patrolmen after completion of their first year during Monday’s Board of Works meeting."
CORRECTIONS
