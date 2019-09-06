• Due to a reporting error, a story on page A5 titled “Bullet fired, enters Elkhart home” in Thursday’s edition of The Goshen News had information incorrect. The story should have said that a person discharged a 9mm bullet through the mobile home wall at 28143 Edgewood St. and then the bullet went through the wall of Brian Cutherman’s home at 28141 Edgewood St., while his teenage children were present. The online version of this story has been corrected. The News regrets the error.
•Christina Crist was described in an article published Friday about youth suicide in Indiana as a founder of Team of Mercy. Crist is a vice president and executive director of the organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.