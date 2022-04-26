In Saturday's edition of The Goshen News, an article about the Concord assessor's race was published with an inaccurate statement in Christopher Dickinson's response to the second question. He stated that he was the only Concord Township resident in the running for the position. That is inaccurate. His rival, Angela Waldrop, also lives in Concord Township. Dickinson stated in an email to The News that it was his error. He had responded to other organizations with a corrected response but did not send the correction to The Goshen News.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you