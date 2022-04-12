In the April 7 edition of The Goshen News, an article was run featuring the Quebe Sisters band and their upcoming performance at the Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St., Goshen, at 7:30 p.m. April 22.
The article indicates that the event will be a "dinner show." This information was provided to The Goshen News in error by the media marketing company associated with the concert.
The Quebe Sisters' performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 22 at the Ignition Music Garage, but there will be no dinner.
We apologize for any inconvenience this error may have caused.
