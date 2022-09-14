Due to a missed email, The Goshen News incorrectly reported on Page A3 Wednesday that Makayla Isabell was one of 15 contestants to compete for the title of Miss Apple Blossom. Isabell is no longer a contestant. The News regrets the error.
CORRECTION
