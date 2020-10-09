In an article about the Elkhart County 3rd District commissioners’ race that was published on Page A1 Friday, the name of candidate Suzanne Weirick’s husband was wrong. Her husband is Dr. Troy Weirick.
Visitation for Marvin Kauffman, 78, Millersburg, husband of Lizzie Kauffman, is from 5-8 p.m. Friday and 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Clinton Frame Church, C.R. 35, Goshen. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, also at the church.
ELKHART [mdash] A visitation for Kathleen Rheinheimer, 84, formerly of Bristol, will be one hour prior to the 2 p.m. memorial service Sunday at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Memorials may be given to Bonneyville Mennonite Church or Cancer Resources for Elkhart County.
