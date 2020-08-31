Due to a reporting error, a story on page A1 titled “Protesters march in Goshen for ‘Latinx’ issues” in Saturday’s edition of The Goshen News, incorrectly listed Puerto Rico as among Central and South American nations. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory in the Caribbean. The story should have said, “The group carried signs and flags representing Central and South American countries, including Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras. The Puerto Rican flag was also represented.” The online version of this story has been corrected.
The News regrets the error.
