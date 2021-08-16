ELKHART — The Concord football program has not won the Northern Lakes Conference title outright since 2015. With plenty of returning talent this fall, the 2021 Minutemen squad may be able to duplicate the success that 2015 team had.
“Our goal is to be in a position to win the league and win our sectional,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said. “If you do those two things, you typically have a pretty good year. Are we going to accomplish those things? I hope so. That’s the plan.”
One of the key players back is senior Amarion Moore, who has started all four seasons at the wide receiver position. Listed at 6’3”, 180 pounds and possessing elite speed, Moore will be one of the top receivers in the area this season.
“I’m just trying to lead,” said Moore about being a senior this season. “Like, even if people need rides, just go and get them because what we do, everybody is going to follow. We have a lot of younger players behind us following what we’re doing.”
Concord has two experienced quarterbacks back in seniors Hunter Dutton and Thomas Kinsman. While Dutton was the primary starter a season ago, Kinsman also saw plenty of game action.
Along with Moore, complimenting those two at quarterback, among others, will be junior running back Will Odhiambo, senior wideout Jack D’Arcy and senior tight end Anthony Trudell. All three of those players had strong 2020 campaigns that they look to build off of this year.
“I believe our talent level on the perimeter is as good as it’s been in a while,” Koehler said. “You’ve got a four-year starter (Moore), a three-year starter (D’Arcy) and a couple other kids that are pretty good.”
Offensive line is one of the few questions marks for the Minutemen. Koehler said players like junior Mekhi Hall — who’s listed at 6’7”, 335 pounds — senior Jalen Moton, junior Max Spansell, senior Jayden Ochoa, junior Lance Army and senior Gabe Mayo will step in up front, and establishing a run game on offense will be key with those guys.
“We have got to be able to establish the run; I think we will be able to,” Koehler said. “We’re young (on the offensive line). I’m anxious to see how we’ll perform … if we’re having to throw the ball as much as we did last year — I think we’ll win more than we lose, but we’re not going to be able to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”
Defensively, the Koltookian brothers of senior Zaven and junior Armen lead the way. Zaven has received a lot of buzz coming into the season, being named second-team all-defense in the state of Indiana by MaxPreps. At 6’5” and 225 pounds, the elder Koltookian will be looked at as one of the leaders not only at the linebacker position, but the team as a whole.
“I think every program’s goal is to go undefeated, so that’s at the top of our priority list,” Zaven Koltookian said.
Most of the offensive starters will see playing time on the defensive end as well, so Koehler knows he has to be smart with how he plans so that way his team is fresh at the end of games.
“We have to structure our week where everyone is practicing both sides of the ball,” Koehler said. “Not that they’re going to play all the snaps on both sides of the ball … we feel like we have six or seven players that can all contribute (on both sides).”
The Concord season kicks off this Friday with a road game at Rice Field against Elkhart. The home opener for the Minutemen is August 27 against Jimtown.
CONCORD FOOTBALL 2021 ROSTER
# NAME GRADE POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT
1 Amarion Moore SR WR/DB 6’3” 180
2 Anthony Mensah SR WR/DB 5’10” 155
3 PJ Johnson SR WR/DB 5’9” 140
4 Malik Robinson JR WR/DB 6’2” 175
5 Anthony Trudell SR TE/DE 6’0” 210
6 Thomas Wurtsbaugh SR WR/DB 6’1” 160
7 Jack D’Arcy SR WR/DB 5’11” 160
8 Titus Hackworth JR RB/LB 5’9” 190
9 Armen Koltookian JR TE/LB 6’1” 195
10 Hunter Dutton SR QB 5’11” 188
11 Thomas Kinsman SR QB 6’0” 177
12 Ben Creek SO QB/DB 5’9” 145
13 Pablo Martinez SO WR/DB 5’9” 135
14 Jayden Snell SO WR/DB 5’7” 140
15 Lucas Green SO WR/DB 5’11” 140
16 Will Odhiambo SR RB/DB 5’7” 155
17 Michael Campanello SO QB/WR/DB 6’1” 155
18 Reed Gill SO WR/DB 5’9” 150
19 Jacob Schmidt JR WR/DB 5’11” 150
20 Davon Smith SO WR/LB 6’2” 190
21 James Lewis JR RB/LB 5’8” 170
22 Cullen Schrock SO RB/DB 5’6” 155
23 Juan Ross JR WR/DB 6’0” 170
24 DaeSean Emerson JR WR/DB 6’1” 170
25 Darian Decker JR WR/DB 5’10” 160
26 Miguel Aguilar JR K/P 5’10” 175
28 Hugo Loza SO K/P 5’9” 170
30 Dominic Castillo JR K/P 5’11” 165
33 Joseph Moon SO TE/LB 6’2” 175
35 Zaven Koltookian SR WR/LB 6’5” 225
41 Shamon Wells-Moore SO RB/LB 5’9” 175
44 Johnathan Castaneda JR TE/LB 5’11” 194
45 Ephram Lake JR TE/DE 6’1” 200
52 Malachi Neterer SO OL/DL 6’0” 190
54 Kavion Snider SR OL/DE 5’10” 200
55 Ossiel Villafuerte JR OL/LB 5’7” 175
56 Adrian Martinez SR OL/DL 6’2” 235
58 Kamrin Lewis SO OL/DL 5’10” 265
59 Gabe Mayo SR OL/LB 5’10” 190
60 Cody Byler SO OL/DL 6’2” 220
64 Mekhi Hall JR OL 6’7” 335
65 Brennan Rumble SO OL/DL 6’0” 275
66 Darren Ziegler SO OL/DL 6’4” 215
67 Jalen Moton SR OL/DL 5’10” 230
70 Jayden Ochoa SR OL/DL 6’0” 200
73 Blake Rogers JR OL/DL 6’0” 196
75 Christopher Adams SO OL/DL 5’9” 255
76 Max Spansell JR OL 6’3” 293
77 Lance Army JR OL/DL 6’1” 250
78 Kadin Ellsworth JR OL 6’1” 345
79 Antonio Perez SR OL/DL 6’2” 325
Head coach: Craig Koehler (42-21 in seventh season)
Assistant coaches: Sam Vaughan (co-offensive coordinator), Lalo Rolon (co-offensive coordinator), CJ Shafer (defensive coordinator), Tom Stafford, Micah Ware, Dennis Teegarden, Kendrick Jordan, Perry Baranic, John Koehler, Tim Koontz, Dan Reiff, Aaron Turner, Sean Sears, Craig Shafer, Scott Pherson (strength and conditioning coach)
CONCORD FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 — at Elkhart, 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 27 — Jimtown, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 3 — NorthWood, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 10 — at Wawasee, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 17 — at Goshen, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 24 — Mishawaka, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 1 — at Plymouth, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 8 — Northridge, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 15 — Warsaw, 7:00 p.m.
