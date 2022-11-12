ELKHART — For the first time ever, Concord Intermediate School hosted the First LEGO League Robotics Competition Saturday.
This year's theme is "Super Powered," said Concord Digital Learning Specialist Christina Chapman.
"It's going really well," Chapman said shortly before the "robot-rounds" portion of the event got underway. Two teams face off at the same time, using small robots to perform small missions on tables set up at the school gym.
Judging began at 9 a.m., with the opening ceremonies at 12:45 p.m. and the robot rounds beginning shortly after 1 p.m. to a largely full set of beachers — and to "3,2,1...LEGO" from the event referees.
"The more missions they can accomplish on the board, the more points they can earn," Chapman said, adding that the competition really is not win-lose in nature.
Of the 28 teams, nine will advance to the state finals in Indianapolis, which is set for Dec. 10. Prior to the robot rounds portion, each team had given a presentation on the core values the event is designed to promote — teamwork, inclusiveness, positivity and others.
"The kids have been researching regarding power and energy," Chapman added.
First Indiana Robotics has served as a sponsor of the event for a number of years. To learn more, visit www.firstinspires.org/robotics/frc.