ELKHART — The unknowns are the hardest part. With potentially miscounted votes for the Concord Community Schools’ Board of Trustees, a disappointed school board president Kami Wait says the board doesn’t have any control over what happens next.
“We want our community represented,” said board president Kami Wait. “It’s sad. In our climate, especially, we need to be able to trust our election process and this puts that in question.”
During the November election, Concord Community Schools had three seats available. The five-member board allows no more than a one-member deviation between their two districts. This year, that meant that voters could only elect one person from District 2 onto the board, incumbent Jared Sponseller, or his contenders Stacey McDowell, Crystal Kidder, Fikre Menbere, or Damion Steele. In District 1, with two seats available by default, they had three candidates to choose from — incumbents Jennifer Davis and Tara Towner, or Mike Malooley.
The ballot system Elkhart County uses are designed to prevent or limit voters from voting for too many candidates within a certain district, but Community Community Schools says they’ve received concerns from the community regarding the possibility of incorrect voting being counted. Baugo Community School Board votes were also in question at the time.
“I have looked at the ‘VOTE FOR’ language for the Baugo School Board and the Concord School Board and have confirmed that the top three vote-getters in those two races are indeed the candidates that were elected,” Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson said in an email. “I know that this has caused some confusion, but because of the ‘VOTE FOR’ language, I had to confirm it.”
On Nov. 10, the Elkhart County Clerk’s Office confirmed that for Concord Community Schools the top three vote-getters were Jennifer Davis at 2,641, Tara Michelle Towner at 1,870 and Stacy McDowell at 1,854.
In a press release issued Monday, however, Concord Community Schools indicated that the clerk’s office informed school corporation representatives that the voting machine computer program was, “unable to exclude certain improper votes. The voting machine vendor also confirmed that inability with the County Clerk.”
Concord Community Schools says that the election plan they use has been in place for decades, preventing more than three candidates from the same district to serve, and it’s never been an issue until now.
“Comparison of unofficial vote totals between Concord Community Schools District 1 and District 2 support the conclusion that invalid ballots were likely counted,” the district’s press release indicated.
“The number of votes cast did not add up and votes that should have been thrown out may have actually been included in the final count,” Wait explained.
The district, however, has no power to challenge vote results. That power is given to candidates, and Wait said she’s unaware of any candidate coming forward to challenge the results.
“Our attorney has been in contact with the county clerk, who has stated that he would look into the issue,” Wait said. “Concord Community Schools has no legal standing on what we can and cannot do. It is the clerk’s job to uphold the integrity and the validity of our election process.”
She added that the district hasn’t been in contact with all candidates to know their thoughts, but the school board will election whoever the community has chosen.