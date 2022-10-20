ELKHART — On Thursday the League of Women Voters hosted a second school board forum, this time for Concord Community Schools and Elkhart Community Schools constituents to get to know their candidates.
The meeting, which took place at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, was more dramatic than the previous night’s at the Goshen Public Library, with shots fired right and left on a variety of topics, and controversial talking points not left up to the imagination, although fewer candidates attended than did the other meeting.
As with the Goshen and Middlebury school board forum, the League of Women Voters sent a list of nearly 15 questions to each of the candidates with topics ranging from critical race theory to LBGTQ, bullying, and many more. Emceeing for the evening was Elkhart Judge Jim Rickoff.
Candidates were also questioned by the survey to see if they have an understanding of what the board does, and the realities of being a school board member.
“Each individual board member brings their own unique skills to the board,” said candidate Jennifer Davis. “I’m an accountant. I feel it gives me a solid background for understanding the finances and fiscal responsibilities of operating a large school corporation.”
Many candidates this time around did answer the questions posed of them through the questionnaire, but some were simply overwhelmed by the options.
“I got this list of questions and to be perfectly honest, I don’t know where to start,” Candidate Mike Malooley said. “What I want to talk about is the notion of accountability… Relationship and accountability run hand in hand. Relationships with the school board means that we show up to our school board meetings and we’re there not just when we’re mad.
“We’re not just there to read objectionable passages in school books. We’re there whenever the maintenance department wants to transfer $300 from one fund to another. We’re there when the robotics team is there to be cheered on by their parents…”
Malooley is running against incumbents Jennifer Davis, and Tara Towner, who joined the board just two months ago in the District 1 race. Many contenders are or were parents of the school system.
“I know as a parent there’s things we can do better,” Towner said. “We need to make sure our children continue to be challenged. Our goal at Concord should be to produce students who are not just academic masters, but have skills in problem-solving, in creative thinking, in teamwork that will make them successful learners after they leave our doors in whatever path they choose to go down.”
In District 2, Crystal Kidder, Stacy McDowell, Fikre Menbrere, and Damion Steele are running for the seat against incumbent Jared Sponseller. Kidder and Menbrere were not in attendance
Kidder was one of the few who hit hard, answering many of the questions asked by the LWV.
“Just so you know my standpoint on a few things, I believe ideologies belong with the families,” McDowell told voters. “Schools should be non-partisan and apolitical. The focus should be on academic excellence.”
One of her opponents, current incumbent and candidate Sponseller was also chosen, like Towner, after the passing of former board member Randy Myers
“I want to continue serving as a member of the Concord School Board because I believe a strong public school is a critical pillar for a strong community,” Sponseller said. “I want to continue serving on the Concord school board to continue giving back to the community that has been so great to my family and me.”
The last candidate from Concord District 2 to speak was Damion Steele. He was one of several candidates who felt his civic duties led him to run for the board and spoke openly about his opinions on several issues related to school board concerns.
“There is a thriving cancer among us that opposes the proper usage of tax funding for education and needed updates to facilities,” Steele said. “One of my opponents was instrumental in the elimination of much-needed funds via the referendum that was repealed last year and remains active as a disruptive force at school board meetings, spreading disinformation and misinformation on Facebook and NextDoor social media.”
As for Elkhart school board, a little more than half the candidates attended the forum, and they spoke, in general, on much less controversial topics.
At-large candidates were Mike Burnett, Shelby Choquette, Kellie Mullins, Charles Taylor, Emily Toledo, and Bessie Wall vying for two at-large seats. Choquette and Taylor were not in attendance.
Candidate Mike Burnett told voters he has his own reasons for running for the board. While many of his kids attend Middlebury Community Schools, candidate Mike Burnett chose to run for school board in large part for his three-year-old, who is special needs. He told the voters he wants to focus on teacher retention because he knows his daughter would really struggle if her teacher left.
“One day I was sitting at work and I got a phone call from an unknown number and I answered it and it was somebody asking me if I’d be interested in running for my local school board because there were vacant seats,” Burnett said. “There just weren’t enough people that were doing it. Normally, I’d say no. I’ve got enough stuff going on. I’ve got four kids and I’ve got better things to do, but when I come back and I think about my three-year-old and how bad she needs what she’s getting, I couldn’t say no… I’m all about my kids and I’m all about your kids, and that’s why I’m running for school board.”
Incumbent Kellie Mullins told the voters that parental involvement and fiscal responsibility.
“We need to be mindful of what we are doing because really we are only as strong as when we work together,” Mullins said. “When I think about what can make our school better, it’s just our teachers and our staff, it’s not just being fiscally responsible, it’s not just about our parents. It’s also very much about academics. We are wearing our teacher down with state testing, different things our teachers need to do and we need to take mindful account of what they’re doing and how many hours they’re putting into it.”
She, and Emily Toledo, another at-large candidate, specifically told voters that she’s always looking to see what she can provide to the community, and parents should too.
“As I work in the community, I see all the great things we’re doing and I almost question, when I got into the schools, ‘Why aren’t we asking them? Why aren’t we asking them for help?’” Toledo said. “Our community is great and we have tons of help that we can helping with our families. It’s just that we don’t connect all of them and I am connector. That’s one I want to do with the board is be a voice for all the other voices, I suppose, that we don’t have to put it all on our shoulders ourselves.”
Elkhart faces unique challenges, as do many districts, but candidates are focused on creating solutions and developing community relationships.
“I believe that everyone has a voice to be heard and by listening and working together, we can reach our goals,” Wall said. “I believe by listening and communicating with each other that we can be successful in this.”
In District B, Jeffrey Bliler is running against Rodney Hohman. Hohman was not in attendance.
Bliler, the grandfather of Rio Allred, is running for election.
“When we started having problems at the school I assumed somebody else had that under control and it was being taken care of,” Bliler said. “When we had meetings at the principal’s office, I assumed somebody had that under control and it was being taken care of. I think you all know how that ended. That was my motivation and is my motivation to get involved.
“At first, when I started down this journey, I was looking for somebody to blame. I wanted to blame the administration, wanted to blame the teachers, wanted to blame the principals, wanted to blame the kids. This is hard. It’s hard for everybody. We need to find a way to work together to bridge that gap.”
A deeper look into the meeting will be available in the Saturday edition of the Goshen News. To view the full forum and stay up-to-date on future debates, visit the League of Women Voters of Elkhart County’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LWVEC.