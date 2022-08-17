ELKHART — Concord Community Schools is lowering textbook rental fees by considering free online resources for the betterment of middle school students.
“When we were ready to look at textbook adoption, there weren’t a lot of great resources out there that we felt met our needs,” Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Kent Myers explained.
In sixth grade, the theme of the state standards in social studies is ancient civilizations. Topics including the Mayans Civilization, Incas, and Greece are lumped with the influence of the spread of Christianity in Russia and Eastern Europe, the feudal system, the religious crusades, European colonization, foundations of types of government, basics of geography and more into one comprehensive set of state standards. The four basic standards - History, Civics and Government, Geography, and Economics, are divided into over 50 subcategories/standards that outline exactly what social studies teachers should aim to have their students know by the end of their sixth grade school year.
Myers told the Concord Community School Board of Trustees on Monday night that he attributes the district’s lack of a textbook in sixth grade, at least in part, to the grade’s as much as 20% decrease in textbook rental fees as compared to other K-6 classes.
“It’s a great savings for our families,” Myers said. “We also adopted a new language arts program. Paper costs have gone up quite a bit over the last year and because we’re adopting right now and the program was written a few years ago in a digital format.”
The district maintains a healthy collection of physical textbooks, Myers admitted, stating that he’s a firm believer that the best way to teach is through a combination of physical textbooks and digital.
“Especially in our younger grades where writing - the actual physical nature of writing - we need the gross motor and fine motor skills for our little ones. It’s important for them to write,” Myers said. “They understand computers and technology, so we use a blending of both. Old school paper and pencil, coupled with iPads for kindergarten and first grade and Chromebooks for second through 12. A blended learning (environment) is just best practice for the kids.”
Still, in the case of social studies for the sixth-graders, simply finding resources the district wanted to use proved problematic.
“Our sixth-grade team, they do a great job of looking through all the options out there,” Myers said. “It just so happens that in sixth-grade social studies, we’ve found a better solution.”
Websites like Newsela and ReadWorks, Myers said, have articles and materials that can be tied to the state social studies standards.
“It’s not a free textbook,” he explained.
“I think a lot of schools utilize a variety of different resources that happen to be free. A lot of companies will put out free resources to encourage you to purchase their pro version, but we have found that there’s a couple that really work well with our social studies for sixth grade.”
The district adopts new curriculum materials on a rotation basis every six years for each category.
“When I look at textbook rental, we’re not the highest in the area and we’re not the lowest,” he said. “That tells me that people are doing similar things to us it just may not be with sixth-grade social studies.”
Last year the district adopted a new reading and writing curriculum for kindergarten through sixth grade and social studies at the high school. This year they’ll be updating math for most grades.
“We have to have curriculum. If we don’t have curriculum then our kids suffer - it’s a balancing act…. Our goal is always to find the best quality content at a reduced rate. We know our families are paying and some have multiple kids in school,” Myers said. “While we would love to save money, we also want to make sure that we’re doing what we need to do for our kids.”