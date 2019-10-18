Schmid featured at Zion Community Church
MILLERSBURG — Zion Community Church, 323 E. Lincoln St., will hold a Harvest Home service at 10 a.m. Oct. 27 featuring guest speaker John Schmid and pianist Deb George.
There will be a carry-in meal following the morning worship service.
Schmid is the founder and director of Common Ground Ministries. A blend of country, folk and gospel music has gained him audiences in a variety of settings, including prisons, high schools, churches and concert halls, according to information from the church.
Carnival set at Yellow Creek Mennonite
GOSHEN — Yellow Creek Mennonite Church is set to host its 16th annual Community Carnival from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 26.
Activities will include hayrides, face painting, family photos, games and prizes, a goody walk, Bingo, a jumper and balloon art. A fire truck from the Harrison Township Fire Department will be available for tours.
Free concessions will include hot dogs, popcorn and ice cream. Admission and all activities are free.
Attendees are invited to bring a non-perishable food item that will be collected and donated to the Family Christian Development Center in Nappanee to help meet the needs of the community.
Yellow Creek Mennonite Church is located at 64901 C.R. 11, Goshen.
For more information, visit www.yellowcreekmc.org/ministries/community-carnival.
