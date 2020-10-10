MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Hannah D. Nettrouer, 25, and Caine B. Cradolph, 24, both of 18336 Dennis Ave., Goshen

Megan E. Cykon, 24, and Nathaniel A. Price, 25, both of 2609 Troon Court, Apt. 1B, Elkhart

Sandy A. Baker, 22, and Lindsey N. DeGeeter, 21, both of 2525 Hazel St., Elkhart

Brian J. Bell, 38, and Shelby L. Miller, 26, both of 3019 Regent Square Court, Apt. 1, Goshen

Alicia M. Nead, 24, and Taylor R. Larrison, 26, both of 24286 C.R. 36, Goshen

Kaylan B. Adkins, 21, 29638 Florida Ave., Elkhart, and Allison M. Murphy, 21, 57913 Tailwind Court, Elkhart

Ashley R. Hall, 34, 804 Steury Ave., Goshen, and Bryan A. Rubio, 44, 16206 C.R. 42, Goshen

Martha Trejo Guzman, 51, and Agustin De La Rosa Marines, 48, both of 1711 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart

Zackariah M. Al-Utaiby, 21, and Ashley R. Stout, 26, both of 728 W. Bristol St., Apt. E93, Elkhart

Jose M. Quinones, 34, and Lesly M. Moradel, 33, both of 4029 Tyler Lane, Goshen

Rodney L. Carson, 36, and Amber D. Brumberg, 33, both of 1013 Carolyn Ave., Elkhart

Miguel A. Gonzalez, 27, and Annabelle C. Magallanes, 26, both of 18240 Brewster Drive, Bristol

Taylor A. Seymour, 26, 2512 W. Clinton St., Apt. 86, Goshen, and Anthony R. Cameron, 30, 22652 Pine Arbor Drive, Apt. 2A, Elkhart

Jennifer L. Jones, 23, and Aaron E. Elias, 24, both of 23139 Janiper Drive, Elkhart

Benjamin J. Wright, 46, and Jennifer R. Simmons, 44, both of 105 N. Saint Joseph St., White Pigeon, Michigan

Kent D. Helmuth, 22, 30596 C.R. 50, Nappanee, and Abigail J. Lehman, 19, 13381 E. 1325 North, Odon

Shannon F. Koch, 55, and James F. Najacht, 49, both of 807 W. Vistula St., Bristol

Michael R. Zehr, 24, 13155 Ind. 120, Middlebury, and Cheryl A. Miller, 24, 6080 N. 450 West, Shipshewana

Tracey M. Stutzman, 58, and Maria L. Velasquez Stutzman, 62, both of 29938 Cardinal Ave., Elkhart

Robert A. Hancz, 32, and Adrianna N. Scherer, 31, both of 1405 Pike Drive, Bristol

David A. Stutzman, 23, 6701 N. 900 West, Etna Green, and Sharon S. Yoder, 18, C.R. 37, Middlebury

Evan R. Gill, 24, and Rachel F. Miller, 22, both of 60476 C.R. 3, Elkhart

Mariah N. Schade, 25, 2423 Timberstone St., Elkhart, and Kaley A. Seifer, 32, 30287 Wolf Ave., Elkhart

Tanner P. Tully, 25, 20818 Ind. 120, Bristol, and Taylor M. Hughes, 24, 9070 Crottinger Road, Plain City, Ohio

Lilliana E. Schmucker, 22, and Trenton B. Carmack, 24, both of 923 Cedar St., Elkhart

Mckinzie L. Wease, 21, and Austin T. S. Reith, 24, both of 52071 Brookstream Circle, Apt. M., Elkhart

Scott L. Haas, 46, 25835 Lake Drive, Elkhart, and Breanna L. Westphal, 27, 26321 Hillview Drive, Edwardsburg, Michigan

Jason D. Chiddister, 35, and Tamara R. Carrington, 35, both of 116 Bank St., Elkhart

Drew E. Martin, 20, and Sophie G. Baumgartner, 19, both of 906 S. 11th St., Goshen

Doris R. Mast, 23, 65730 Ind. 13, Millersburg, and Michael D. Farmwald, 33, 5145 W. 400 South, Topeka

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Maurice C. Hartman, Elkhart, and Tina R. Hartman, Elkhart. Married March 31, 2004, separated Sept. 28.

Larry D. Homan Jr., Elkhart, and Tracy M. Homan, Elkhart. Married June 1, 2002, separated Oct. 20, 2019; one minor child.

Kimberly A. Zimmerman, Goshen, and Bruce A. Zimmerman, Goshen. Married Oct. 1, 2016, separation date not provided.

David Thaxton, Millersburg, and Stacy Thaxton, Nappanee. Married Aug. 30, 2002, separated Jan. 17, 2019.

Juan Cerna Lopez and Selena Cerna, both of Goshen. Married Feb. 27, 2015, separation date not provided.

Ashlee Wardlow, Goshen, and Dwayne Wardlow, Elkhart. Married June 10, 2017, separated Aug. 18.

James H. Garris, Elkhart, and Kristi D. Garris, New Paris. Married Sept. 5, 1987, separated July 1.

Kimberly Rose, Elkhart, and LeRoy Rose, Elkhart. Married Aug 14, 2015, separated Aug. 1.

Tomi Lee, Nappanee, and Matthew Burks, South Point, Ohio. Married Nov. 15, 2019, separated Dec. 12, 2019.

