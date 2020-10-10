MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Hannah D. Nettrouer, 25, and Caine B. Cradolph, 24, both of 18336 Dennis Ave., Goshen
Megan E. Cykon, 24, and Nathaniel A. Price, 25, both of 2609 Troon Court, Apt. 1B, Elkhart
Sandy A. Baker, 22, and Lindsey N. DeGeeter, 21, both of 2525 Hazel St., Elkhart
Brian J. Bell, 38, and Shelby L. Miller, 26, both of 3019 Regent Square Court, Apt. 1, Goshen
Alicia M. Nead, 24, and Taylor R. Larrison, 26, both of 24286 C.R. 36, Goshen
Kaylan B. Adkins, 21, 29638 Florida Ave., Elkhart, and Allison M. Murphy, 21, 57913 Tailwind Court, Elkhart
Ashley R. Hall, 34, 804 Steury Ave., Goshen, and Bryan A. Rubio, 44, 16206 C.R. 42, Goshen
Martha Trejo Guzman, 51, and Agustin De La Rosa Marines, 48, both of 1711 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart
Zackariah M. Al-Utaiby, 21, and Ashley R. Stout, 26, both of 728 W. Bristol St., Apt. E93, Elkhart
Jose M. Quinones, 34, and Lesly M. Moradel, 33, both of 4029 Tyler Lane, Goshen
Rodney L. Carson, 36, and Amber D. Brumberg, 33, both of 1013 Carolyn Ave., Elkhart
Miguel A. Gonzalez, 27, and Annabelle C. Magallanes, 26, both of 18240 Brewster Drive, Bristol
Taylor A. Seymour, 26, 2512 W. Clinton St., Apt. 86, Goshen, and Anthony R. Cameron, 30, 22652 Pine Arbor Drive, Apt. 2A, Elkhart
Jennifer L. Jones, 23, and Aaron E. Elias, 24, both of 23139 Janiper Drive, Elkhart
Benjamin J. Wright, 46, and Jennifer R. Simmons, 44, both of 105 N. Saint Joseph St., White Pigeon, Michigan
Kent D. Helmuth, 22, 30596 C.R. 50, Nappanee, and Abigail J. Lehman, 19, 13381 E. 1325 North, Odon
Shannon F. Koch, 55, and James F. Najacht, 49, both of 807 W. Vistula St., Bristol
Michael R. Zehr, 24, 13155 Ind. 120, Middlebury, and Cheryl A. Miller, 24, 6080 N. 450 West, Shipshewana
Tracey M. Stutzman, 58, and Maria L. Velasquez Stutzman, 62, both of 29938 Cardinal Ave., Elkhart
Robert A. Hancz, 32, and Adrianna N. Scherer, 31, both of 1405 Pike Drive, Bristol
David A. Stutzman, 23, 6701 N. 900 West, Etna Green, and Sharon S. Yoder, 18, C.R. 37, Middlebury
Evan R. Gill, 24, and Rachel F. Miller, 22, both of 60476 C.R. 3, Elkhart
Mariah N. Schade, 25, 2423 Timberstone St., Elkhart, and Kaley A. Seifer, 32, 30287 Wolf Ave., Elkhart
Tanner P. Tully, 25, 20818 Ind. 120, Bristol, and Taylor M. Hughes, 24, 9070 Crottinger Road, Plain City, Ohio
Lilliana E. Schmucker, 22, and Trenton B. Carmack, 24, both of 923 Cedar St., Elkhart
Mckinzie L. Wease, 21, and Austin T. S. Reith, 24, both of 52071 Brookstream Circle, Apt. M., Elkhart
Scott L. Haas, 46, 25835 Lake Drive, Elkhart, and Breanna L. Westphal, 27, 26321 Hillview Drive, Edwardsburg, Michigan
Jason D. Chiddister, 35, and Tamara R. Carrington, 35, both of 116 Bank St., Elkhart
Drew E. Martin, 20, and Sophie G. Baumgartner, 19, both of 906 S. 11th St., Goshen
Doris R. Mast, 23, 65730 Ind. 13, Millersburg, and Michael D. Farmwald, 33, 5145 W. 400 South, Topeka
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Maurice C. Hartman, Elkhart, and Tina R. Hartman, Elkhart. Married March 31, 2004, separated Sept. 28.
Larry D. Homan Jr., Elkhart, and Tracy M. Homan, Elkhart. Married June 1, 2002, separated Oct. 20, 2019; one minor child.
Kimberly A. Zimmerman, Goshen, and Bruce A. Zimmerman, Goshen. Married Oct. 1, 2016, separation date not provided.
David Thaxton, Millersburg, and Stacy Thaxton, Nappanee. Married Aug. 30, 2002, separated Jan. 17, 2019.
Juan Cerna Lopez and Selena Cerna, both of Goshen. Married Feb. 27, 2015, separation date not provided.
Ashlee Wardlow, Goshen, and Dwayne Wardlow, Elkhart. Married June 10, 2017, separated Aug. 18.
James H. Garris, Elkhart, and Kristi D. Garris, New Paris. Married Sept. 5, 1987, separated July 1.
Kimberly Rose, Elkhart, and LeRoy Rose, Elkhart. Married Aug 14, 2015, separated Aug. 1.
Tomi Lee, Nappanee, and Matthew Burks, South Point, Ohio. Married Nov. 15, 2019, separated Dec. 12, 2019.
