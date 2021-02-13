MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Sarah M. Boone, 31, and Hector Gonzalez Castro, 24, both of 59256 Park Shore Drive, Elkhart
Jamin C. Coning, 24, 64865 C.R. 7, Goshen, and Jerra M. Martin, 19, 68572 C.R. 11, Nappanee
Charlena T. Armstrong, 39, and Marcus Thompson, 35, both of 2645 Alpine Fir Lane, Apt. 18G, Elkhart
Heidi G. Miller, 30, and Joshua A. Brown, 36, both of 19 Crabtree Court, Wakarusa
Vanessa Garcia Gaytan, 23, 1713 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, and Joseph Alonzo Ross, 29, 30989 Riverbend Circle, Apt. 5, Osceola
Maria Lopez, 20, and Nelson A. Lopez Luna, 23, both of 3308 C Lane, Apt. 3B, Elkhart
Amerra W. Almanaseer, 20, and Alayet A. Kahala, 21, both of 12 Sunrise Drive, Elkhart
Courtney R. Meyer, 28, 16028 State Line Road, Union, Michigan, and Jake T. Kimsey, 30, 1214 Davis St., Elkhart
Sandra Belmont, 29, and Steven Likatho, 37, both of 803 Clarinet Blvd. E., Elkhart
Rosa I. Romo Guzman, 35, and Antonio Zamudio Ponce, 36, both of 492 Broadmore Estates, Goshen
Brian J. Martin, 31, 25768 C.R. 48, Nappanee, and Roxanna R. Yoder, 28, 24791 C.R. 40, Goshen
Bobbi C. Derr, 30, and Justin M. Morris, 39, both of 23559 C.R. 45, Elkhart
Gary W. Hill, 31, and Krystal D. Gibbons, 22, both of 800 W. Hubbard Ave., Elkhart
Joshua L. Kolodziej, 27, 1714 Saint Charles Place, Elkhart, and Shannon L. Bolin, 28, 1326 Hilltop Court, Apt. C, Wabash
Marris R. Opsahl, 23, and Stephanie M. Dilbone, 22, both of 522 S. Third St., Goshen
Ricky T. S. Cress, 48, and April L. Daniels, 59, both of 56882 Southgate, Elkhart
Adelys M. Perez Rosario, 18, and Daniel Lopez Ocampo, 21, both of 1700 Decamp Ave., Elkhart
Brenda K. Price, 43, and Nathan L. Otto, 41, both of 59927 C.R. 117, Goshen
Alison M. Perez Delgado, 21, and Eduardo A. Aguinaga Reyes, 23, both of 57870 El Dorado Drive, Goshen
Mariana Avelino, 25, and Jose C. Pizana Flores, 27, both of 1833 Roys Ave., Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Jill A. Kyle, Goshen, and Ronnie Kyle, Goshen. Married July 11, 2009, separated Jan. 12.
Casey J. Hartung, Goshen, and Christopher Hartung, Granger. Married Aug. 3, 2001, separated Nov. 25, 2020; one minor child.
Quiona S. Phillips, Goshen, and Alvin J. Phillips, South Bend. Married Nov. 5, 2009, separated May 1, 2019; three minor children.
Benjamin D. Bracken, Goshen, and Nancy J. Bracken, Middletown, Ohio. Married Oct. 8, 2010, separated Sept. 20, 2020; two minor children.
Amy Moore, Elkhart, and Charles Moore, Elkhart. Married March 25, 2006, separated Oct. 29, 2020; one minor child.
