MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Sarah M. Boone, 31, and Hector Gonzalez Castro, 24, both of 59256 Park Shore Drive, Elkhart

Jamin C. Coning, 24, 64865 C.R. 7, Goshen, and Jerra M. Martin, 19, 68572 C.R. 11, Nappanee

Charlena T. Armstrong, 39, and Marcus Thompson, 35, both of 2645 Alpine Fir Lane, Apt. 18G, Elkhart

Heidi G. Miller, 30, and Joshua A. Brown, 36, both of 19 Crabtree Court, Wakarusa

Vanessa Garcia Gaytan, 23, 1713 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, and Joseph Alonzo Ross, 29, 30989 Riverbend Circle, Apt. 5, Osceola

Maria Lopez, 20, and Nelson A. Lopez Luna, 23, both of 3308 C Lane, Apt. 3B, Elkhart

Amerra W. Almanaseer, 20, and Alayet A. Kahala, 21, both of 12 Sunrise Drive, Elkhart

Courtney R. Meyer, 28, 16028 State Line Road, Union, Michigan, and Jake T. Kimsey, 30, 1214 Davis St., Elkhart

Sandra Belmont, 29, and Steven Likatho, 37, both of 803 Clarinet Blvd. E., Elkhart

Rosa I. Romo Guzman, 35, and Antonio Zamudio Ponce, 36, both of 492 Broadmore Estates, Goshen

Brian J. Martin, 31, 25768 C.R. 48, Nappanee, and Roxanna R. Yoder, 28, 24791 C.R. 40, Goshen

Bobbi C. Derr, 30, and Justin M. Morris, 39, both of 23559 C.R. 45, Elkhart

Gary W. Hill, 31, and Krystal D. Gibbons, 22, both of 800 W. Hubbard Ave., Elkhart

Joshua L. Kolodziej, 27, 1714 Saint Charles Place, Elkhart, and Shannon L. Bolin, 28, 1326 Hilltop Court, Apt. C, Wabash

Marris R. Opsahl, 23, and Stephanie M. Dilbone, 22, both of 522 S. Third St., Goshen

Ricky T. S. Cress, 48, and April L. Daniels, 59, both of 56882 Southgate, Elkhart

Adelys M. Perez Rosario, 18, and Daniel Lopez Ocampo, 21, both of 1700 Decamp Ave., Elkhart

Brenda K. Price, 43, and Nathan L. Otto, 41, both of 59927 C.R. 117, Goshen

Alison M. Perez Delgado, 21, and Eduardo A. Aguinaga Reyes, 23, both of 57870 El Dorado Drive, Goshen

Mariana Avelino, 25, and Jose C. Pizana Flores, 27, both of 1833 Roys Ave., Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Jill A. Kyle, Goshen, and Ronnie Kyle, Goshen. Married July 11, 2009, separated Jan. 12.

Casey J. Hartung, Goshen, and Christopher Hartung, Granger. Married Aug. 3, 2001, separated Nov. 25, 2020; one minor child.

Quiona S. Phillips, Goshen, and Alvin J. Phillips, South Bend. Married Nov. 5, 2009, separated May 1, 2019; three minor children.

Benjamin D. Bracken, Goshen, and Nancy J. Bracken, Middletown, Ohio. Married Oct. 8, 2010, separated Sept. 20, 2020; two minor children.

Amy Moore, Elkhart, and Charles Moore, Elkhart. Married March 25, 2006, separated Oct. 29, 2020; one minor child.

