MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriages licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Stephanie M. Nelson, 24, and Sebastien A. Duffield, 25, both of 28197 Morgan St., Elkhart
Reina E. Fraire Herrera, 23, and Fabian Torres Avelar, 25, both of 604 I Lane, Apt. 3C, Elkhart
Michele K. Barnett, 52, 51597 Downey St., Elkhart, and James E. Crise, 52, 26834 Portage St., Elkhart
John L. Hayes Jr., 38, 21692-3 State Line Road, Bristol, and Megan E. Jankoviak, 24, 69330 Elkhart Road, Edwardsburg, Michigan
Rebekah A. Keiser, 28, and Allison B. Ferro, 28, both of 629 W. Franklin St., Elkhart
Kaylia B. Copp, 22, and Nicholas A. Stremme, 22, both of 2801 Toledo Road, Apt. 908, Elkhart
Taylor R. Liggett, 22, and Nigel B. Pfeiffer, 26, both of 1619 Locust St., Apt. 106, Elkhart
Aracely Arano Hernandez, 30, 1633 El Reno St., Elkhart, and Daniel Chairez, 30, 21720 State Line Road, Bristol
Gerald D. Walbeck, 41, 121 Oak Drive, Marshall, Michigan, and Rebecca J. Short, 39, 1309 Hickory St., Goshen
Trevor M. Zimmerman, 21, 22620 C.R. 40, Goshen, and Kristen S. Showalter, 19, 23571 C.R. 38, Goshen
Blake O. Bottorff, 31, and Randi-Jo N. Goodwin, 20, both of 1401 Bower St., Elkhart
Tahat Tirado Guzman, 34, and Yenis V. Rodriguez Argueta, 27, both of 2131 Stevens Ave., Elkhart
Jasmine S. Holman, 29, and Sedrick L. Harris, 34, both of 1416 Columbian Ave., Apt. B, Elkhart
Juan D. Pantoja Cerantes, 21, 38 Meadows, Nappanee, and Dulce S. Suriano-Briseno, 20, 109 S. Seventh St., Goshen
Brandon G. Maxwell, 33, 22554-1B, Breakwater Drive, Elkhart, and Joy K. Jones, 31, 859 N. Massasoit Ave., Chicago
Danny R. Reynolds, 53, and Jennifer E. Farmer, 45, both of 1813 Borneman Ave., Elkhart
Aubrey M. Smith, 21, and Jairo A. Marquez Nava, 22, both of 60412 Missouri Ave., Goshen
Andrew J. Porter, 42, 52167 Iris Court, Elkhart, and Asia L. Roan, 39, 47 Winchester Trails, Goshen
Felicia M. Vega, 23, and Digmar E. Rivas Gomez, 25, both of 26156 Irvin Road, Elkhart
Justine M. Amos, 34, 57124 Bluff Crest Drive, Elkhart, and Nathan P. Clark, 32, 68872 N. Terrace Drive, White Pigeon, Michigan
Jessica E. Gaines, 31, and Brian E. Hale, 34, both of 29010 Serenity Lane, Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Taylor McKnight, Elkhart, and Samantha Dunn, Grove City, Ohio. Married Dec. 13, 2014, separated since “approximately 2014,” court documents state; one minor child.
Karen L. Forrest, Goshen, and David S. Forrest, Elkhart. Married Nov. 12, 1994, separated Aug. 17.
Andrew J. Long, Goshen, and Heather M. Long, Goshen. Married May 30, 2015, no separation date provided.
Jennifer A. Shapland, Goshen, and Thomas L. Shapland, Goshen. Married Sept. 10, 2016, separated July 10.
Robin R. Allen, Osceola, and Nicholas S. Allen, Granger. Married Feb. 29, 2016, separated Nov. 4.
