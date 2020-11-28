MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriages licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Stephanie M. Nelson, 24, and Sebastien A. Duffield, 25, both of 28197 Morgan St., Elkhart

Reina E. Fraire Herrera, 23, and Fabian Torres Avelar, 25, both of 604 I Lane, Apt. 3C, Elkhart

Michele K. Barnett, 52, 51597 Downey St., Elkhart, and James E. Crise, 52, 26834 Portage St., Elkhart

John L. Hayes Jr., 38, 21692-3 State Line Road, Bristol, and Megan E. Jankoviak, 24, 69330 Elkhart Road, Edwardsburg, Michigan

Rebekah A. Keiser, 28, and Allison B. Ferro, 28, both of 629 W. Franklin St., Elkhart

Kaylia B. Copp, 22, and Nicholas A. Stremme, 22, both of 2801 Toledo Road, Apt. 908, Elkhart

Taylor R. Liggett, 22, and Nigel B. Pfeiffer, 26, both of 1619 Locust St., Apt. 106, Elkhart

Aracely Arano Hernandez, 30, 1633 El Reno St., Elkhart, and Daniel Chairez, 30, 21720 State Line Road, Bristol

Gerald D. Walbeck, 41, 121 Oak Drive, Marshall, Michigan, and Rebecca J. Short, 39, 1309 Hickory St., Goshen

Trevor M. Zimmerman, 21, 22620 C.R. 40, Goshen, and Kristen S. Showalter, 19, 23571 C.R. 38, Goshen

Blake O. Bottorff, 31, and Randi-Jo N. Goodwin, 20, both of 1401 Bower St., Elkhart

Tahat Tirado Guzman, 34, and Yenis V. Rodriguez Argueta, 27, both of 2131 Stevens Ave., Elkhart

Jasmine S. Holman, 29, and Sedrick L. Harris, 34, both of 1416 Columbian Ave., Apt. B, Elkhart

Juan D. Pantoja Cerantes, 21, 38 Meadows, Nappanee, and Dulce S. Suriano-Briseno, 20, 109 S. Seventh St., Goshen

Brandon G. Maxwell, 33, 22554-1B, Breakwater Drive, Elkhart, and Joy K. Jones, 31, 859 N. Massasoit Ave., Chicago

Danny R. Reynolds, 53, and Jennifer E. Farmer, 45, both of 1813 Borneman Ave., Elkhart

Aubrey M. Smith, 21, and Jairo A. Marquez Nava, 22, both of 60412 Missouri Ave., Goshen

Andrew J. Porter, 42, 52167 Iris Court, Elkhart, and Asia L. Roan, 39, 47 Winchester Trails, Goshen

Felicia M. Vega, 23, and Digmar E. Rivas Gomez, 25, both of 26156 Irvin Road, Elkhart

Justine M. Amos, 34, 57124 Bluff Crest Drive, Elkhart, and Nathan P. Clark, 32, 68872 N. Terrace Drive, White Pigeon, Michigan

Jessica E. Gaines, 31, and Brian E. Hale, 34, both of 29010 Serenity Lane, Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Taylor McKnight, Elkhart, and Samantha Dunn, Grove City, Ohio. Married Dec. 13, 2014, separated since “approximately 2014,” court documents state; one minor child.

Karen L. Forrest, Goshen, and David S. Forrest, Elkhart. Married Nov. 12, 1994, separated Aug. 17.

Andrew J. Long, Goshen, and Heather M. Long, Goshen. Married May 30, 2015, no separation date provided.

Jennifer A. Shapland, Goshen, and Thomas L. Shapland, Goshen. Married Sept. 10, 2016, separated July 10.

Robin R. Allen, Osceola, and Nicholas S. Allen, Granger. Married Feb. 29, 2016, separated Nov. 4.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you