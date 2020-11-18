MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Hanah M. Benedict, 24, and Matthew R. Stewart, 27, both of 1548 S. Main St., Elkhart

Ashley K. Durall, 32, 1725 Rainbow Bend Blvd., Elkhart, and Catlin B. Derrix, 32, 422 N Second St., Elkhart

Khilee M. Harper, 22, 17531 C.R. 40, Goshen, and Christian B. Horton, 23, 65696 Honeysuckle Ave., Goshen

Tessa M. Smith, 26, and Justin A. Felder, 31, both of 53449 C.R. 9, Lot 36, Elkhart

Timothy P. Stone, 26,and Autumn R. Hoover, 26, both of 26897 Roseland Road, Elkhart

Samuel R. Tongue, 29, and Melony J. Neff, 26, both of 5439 SE Woodstock Blvd., Portland, Oregon

Madalyn N. Sherman Mathews, 24, 16909 C.R. 34, Goshen, and Brett C. Ford, 24, 1324 White Blossom Drive, Goshen

Iris B. Ramos, 45, 1819 Kenilworth Drive, Elkhart, and Sandro E. Henriquez, 44, 1000 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart

Jerha L. Hibdon, 24, 58765 Vista Blvd., Apt. 1, Elkhart, and Lamont D. Stewart, 23, 1021 W. Hubbard Ave., Elkhart

Mary F. Campbell, 40, and Tory D. Bonds, 44, both of 1537 W. Franklin St., Elkhart

Scott L. Weaver, 53, and Janice M. Bontrager, 42, both of 58780 Sunlit Blvd., Goshen

Anthony E. Babb, 52, 8695 E. Sunset Lane, Syracuse, and Kellie A. Stahley, 56, 1300 Woodward Ave., Elkhart

Zachary N. Pittenger, 25, and Kellee J. Barkes, 24, both of 412 Crystal Valley Drive, Apt. 9, Middlebury

Dylan M. McCuen, 19, and Bethany L. Smith, 21, both of Elkhart

Teresa Rosales Alcaraz, 42, and Jose I. Santoyo, 47, both of 53586 C.R. 27, Lot 109, Bristol

Austin L. Castner, 26, and Tiffany M. Bailey, 32, both of 21504 C.R. 6, Bristol

Melissa S. Crowder, 35, and Ryan S. Fisher, 34, both of 1124 N. Michigan St., Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Erica N. Nyce, Goshen, and Donald L. Nyce III, Syracuse. Married Dec. 8, 2012, separated in March.

Tiffany Wright, Elkhart, and James Wright, Osceola. Married July 23, 2018, separated Aug. 1, 2018.

Carrie F. Hatfield, Bristol, and Jackie W. Hatfield, Bristol. Married Dec. 14, 2018, separated Nov. 6.

