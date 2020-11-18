MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Hanah M. Benedict, 24, and Matthew R. Stewart, 27, both of 1548 S. Main St., Elkhart
Ashley K. Durall, 32, 1725 Rainbow Bend Blvd., Elkhart, and Catlin B. Derrix, 32, 422 N Second St., Elkhart
Khilee M. Harper, 22, 17531 C.R. 40, Goshen, and Christian B. Horton, 23, 65696 Honeysuckle Ave., Goshen
Tessa M. Smith, 26, and Justin A. Felder, 31, both of 53449 C.R. 9, Lot 36, Elkhart
Timothy P. Stone, 26,and Autumn R. Hoover, 26, both of 26897 Roseland Road, Elkhart
Samuel R. Tongue, 29, and Melony J. Neff, 26, both of 5439 SE Woodstock Blvd., Portland, Oregon
Madalyn N. Sherman Mathews, 24, 16909 C.R. 34, Goshen, and Brett C. Ford, 24, 1324 White Blossom Drive, Goshen
Iris B. Ramos, 45, 1819 Kenilworth Drive, Elkhart, and Sandro E. Henriquez, 44, 1000 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
Jerha L. Hibdon, 24, 58765 Vista Blvd., Apt. 1, Elkhart, and Lamont D. Stewart, 23, 1021 W. Hubbard Ave., Elkhart
Mary F. Campbell, 40, and Tory D. Bonds, 44, both of 1537 W. Franklin St., Elkhart
Scott L. Weaver, 53, and Janice M. Bontrager, 42, both of 58780 Sunlit Blvd., Goshen
Anthony E. Babb, 52, 8695 E. Sunset Lane, Syracuse, and Kellie A. Stahley, 56, 1300 Woodward Ave., Elkhart
Zachary N. Pittenger, 25, and Kellee J. Barkes, 24, both of 412 Crystal Valley Drive, Apt. 9, Middlebury
Dylan M. McCuen, 19, and Bethany L. Smith, 21, both of Elkhart
Teresa Rosales Alcaraz, 42, and Jose I. Santoyo, 47, both of 53586 C.R. 27, Lot 109, Bristol
Austin L. Castner, 26, and Tiffany M. Bailey, 32, both of 21504 C.R. 6, Bristol
Melissa S. Crowder, 35, and Ryan S. Fisher, 34, both of 1124 N. Michigan St., Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Erica N. Nyce, Goshen, and Donald L. Nyce III, Syracuse. Married Dec. 8, 2012, separated in March.
Tiffany Wright, Elkhart, and James Wright, Osceola. Married July 23, 2018, separated Aug. 1, 2018.
Carrie F. Hatfield, Bristol, and Jackie W. Hatfield, Bristol. Married Dec. 14, 2018, separated Nov. 6.
