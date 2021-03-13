Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Stephen B. Cox II, 34, and Josie M. Morgan, 33, both of 204 Dewey Ave., Goshen
Stara M. Craig, 29, and Jared H. Hutchings, 35, both of 317 Middlebury St., Goshen
Michael H. Kmitta, 34, and Cassandra M. Ritchie, 26, both of 25920 Heatherfield Drive, Elkhart
Stephanie N. Hershberger, 36, and Brett W. Abshagen, 41, both of 56791 Wedgewood South, Elkhart
Heather J. Neil, 41, and Renee M. Wagner, 30, both of 30719 Ashwood Drive, Granger
Crystal M. Lawrence, 36, and Keith L. McGrew, 48, both of 27851 Woodview Drive, Apt. F, Elkhart
John J. Landi, 63, and Penny L. Matlock, 61, both of 24207 Villa Court, Elkhart
Heather L. Solis, 40, and Devon R. Spicher, 43, both of 2005 Elizabeth St., Elkhart
Mayra Garcia, 31, and Latoya M. Barber, 20, both of 921 S. Second St., Elkhart
Jerardo Flores, 28, 9533 N. Ind 5, Ligonier, and Fernanda I. Gomez Guevara, 26, 1209 Magnolia Ave., Elkhart
Nathan M. McClimon, 21, 20590 Meadow Lane, Goshen, and Celia L. Stump, 19, 2601 Aspen Way, South Bend
Ashlyn D. Bontrager, 19, 59051 C.R. 43, Middlebury, and Joel M. Yoder Orellana, 22, 7075 N. 800 West, Shipshewana
Peter J. De-Deyn, 22, 1601 Laraway Lake Drive S.E., Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Rachel M. Beebe, 23, 3668 Camelot Drive S.E., Apt. 2A, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Jacqueline M. Hooten, 40, 73000 C.R. 687, Hartford, Michigan, and Bradley R. Reed, 42, 58780 Mississippi St., Elkhart
Kristy D. Quick, 29, and Torrey R. Adams, 28, both of 1830 Brookwood Drive, Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Efren Hernandez Sanchez, Goshen, and Amanda Castillo, Goshen. Married Oct. 22, 2011, separated July 11, 2015.
Daryl Ritchie, Bristol, and Michele Ritchie, Nappanee. Married Nov. 6, 2004, separated Jan. 30.
Rebecca D. Meade, Goshen, and Jeffrey Meade, Goshen. Married Oct. 27, 2006, separated Jan. 1.
Samantha M. Frederickson, Elkhart, and Craig A. Frederickson, Middlebury. Married Sept. 27, 2008, separation date not provided; two minor children.
