Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Stephen B. Cox II, 34, and Josie M. Morgan, 33, both of 204 Dewey Ave., Goshen

Stara M. Craig, 29, and Jared H. Hutchings, 35, both of 317 Middlebury St., Goshen

Michael H. Kmitta, 34, and Cassandra M. Ritchie, 26, both of 25920 Heatherfield Drive, Elkhart

Stephanie N. Hershberger, 36, and Brett W. Abshagen, 41, both of 56791 Wedgewood South, Elkhart

Heather J. Neil, 41, and Renee M. Wagner, 30, both of 30719 Ashwood Drive, Granger

Crystal M. Lawrence, 36, and Keith L. McGrew, 48, both of 27851 Woodview Drive, Apt. F, Elkhart

John J. Landi, 63, and Penny L. Matlock, 61, both of 24207 Villa Court, Elkhart

Heather L. Solis, 40, and Devon R. Spicher, 43, both of 2005 Elizabeth St., Elkhart

Mayra Garcia, 31, and Latoya M. Barber, 20, both of 921 S. Second St., Elkhart

Jerardo Flores, 28, 9533 N. Ind 5, Ligonier, and Fernanda I. Gomez Guevara, 26, 1209 Magnolia Ave., Elkhart

Nathan M. McClimon, 21, 20590 Meadow Lane, Goshen, and Celia L. Stump, 19, 2601 Aspen Way, South Bend

Ashlyn D. Bontrager, 19, 59051 C.R. 43, Middlebury, and Joel M. Yoder Orellana, 22, 7075 N. 800 West, Shipshewana

Peter J. De-Deyn, 22, 1601 Laraway Lake Drive S.E., Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Rachel M. Beebe, 23, 3668 Camelot Drive S.E., Apt. 2A, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Jacqueline M. Hooten, 40, 73000 C.R. 687, Hartford, Michigan, and Bradley R. Reed, 42, 58780 Mississippi St., Elkhart

Kristy D. Quick, 29, and Torrey R. Adams, 28, both of 1830 Brookwood Drive, Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Efren Hernandez Sanchez, Goshen, and Amanda Castillo, Goshen. Married Oct. 22, 2011, separated July 11, 2015.

Daryl Ritchie, Bristol, and Michele Ritchie, Nappanee. Married Nov. 6, 2004, separated Jan. 30.

Rebecca D. Meade, Goshen, and Jeffrey Meade, Goshen. Married Oct. 27, 2006, separated Jan. 1.

Samantha M. Frederickson, Elkhart, and Craig A. Frederickson, Middlebury. Married Sept. 27, 2008, separation date not provided; two minor children.

