Public Record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Jessica L. Weaver, 37, 68900 Red Cedar Road, New Paris, and Forrest A. Wellman, 28, 8469 N. 620 East, Syracuse
Jermaine A. Vanhorne, 29, and Sherica L. Brown, 30, both of 418 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart
Amanda C. Rhoade, 23, 63600 C.R. 111, Goshen, and Nathan E. Ervin, 23, 14225 Jefferson Blvd., Mishawaka
Rocky L. Powers, 38, and Cameron A. Garza, 26, both of 118 W. Jackson St., Goshen
Cynthia Sampson, 45, and Lavern A. Schwartz, 48, both of 58091 Benham Ave., Elkhart
Jason L. Gilman Sr., 41, and Lyndayl R. Butcher, 38, both of 12 Pine St., Bristol
Skyler R. Garbison, 21, and Eric J. Dahl, 23, both of 51553 C.R. 109, Elkhart
Sean M. Steinke, 34, and Crystal L. Zullo, 34, both of 1500 Dogwood Drive, Elkhart
Daniel W. Crowell, 31, and Elizabeth A. Powers, 30, both of 2132 Autumn Ridge Lane, Elkhart
Paul B. Washington, 58, and Rhonda K. Thomas, 54, both of 57727 Frances Ave., Elkhart
Lucas A. Howland, 28, and Andrea N. Stump, 31, both of 1205 Georgia Blvd., Apt. 20, Elkhart
David M. Wisniewski, 38, and Macy E. Johnson, 32, both of 54152 Ash Road, Lot 332, Osceola
Zachariah A. Youell, 26, and Zoey L. Bontrager, 26, both of 203 W. Main St., Millersburg
Stephen D. Jones, 75, 30513 U.S. 20 W., Elkhart, and Nancy J. Woodford, 68, 1077 Greenleaf Blvd., Condo 110, Elkhart
Malea F. Woods-Cross, 22, 608 Heritage Drive, Middlebury, and Luis A. Gomez Palos, 22, 4033 Tyler Lane, Goshen
Martell L. Dear, 34, 4508 Magnolia Ave. S.W., Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Jessica M. Zuschin, 42, 235 32nd St., Grand Rapids, Michigan
Geoffrey N. B. Johnson, 50, 53126 Lily Creek Drive, Elkhart, and Nancy L. Pulliam, 50, 2596 N. Naugle Road, Salem
Jesse E. Lantz, 26, and Haley D. Wallace, 24, both of 17594 Bramblewood Drive, Goshen
Adam K. Knott, 25, and Janelle E. Schmucker, 24, both of 318 S. Elkhart Ave., Apt. 450, Elkhart
Keylnn W. Moore, 46, and Dana E. Brown, 30, both of 1615 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
Jimmy L. Suggs, 59, 11579 S.W. 12th St., Beaverton, Oregon, and Arnita M. Jackson, 57, 1000 W. Mishawaka Road, Apt. 13, Elkhart
Charles B. Doriot, 62, and Kelli K. Miller, 61, both of 58805 C.R. 23, Goshen
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Melissa Szymczak, Elkhart, and Michael Szymczak, Elkhart. Married July 17, 2004, separated May 1; five minor children.
Sarah Foust, Goshen, and Cody Foust, Goshen. Married June 25, 2016, separation date not provided; two minor children.
Michael Wehmeyer, Millersburg, and Amanda Wehmeyer, Millersburg. Married April 21, 2009, separated Sept. 10; two minor children.
Regina A. Browning, Goshen, and Harry L. Browning Jr., Goshen. Married June 28, 2015, separated May 28.
Angela R. Tays, Elkhart, and Johnny G. Tays, Elkhart. Married Oct. 24, 1983, separated Sept. 24.
Steven C. Riley, Goshen, and Sydney C. Mass, Warsaw. Married Dec. 15, 2020, separated Sept. 7; two minor children.
Donald R. Peterson, New Paris, and April D. Peterson, Middlebury. Married June 1, 2012, separated Jan. 1, 2017; one minor child.
Alvin Kelley, Goshen, and Kasey Kelley, Niles, Michigan. No marriage date provided, separated Jan. 8, 2013.
Eric R. Hill, Goshen, and Kimberly J. Hill, Goshen. Married May 12, 2018, no separation date provided.
John A. Kurylak, Elkhart, and Catrina A. Morris-Kurylak, Elkhart. Married Oct. 31, 2016, separated Dec. 31, 2020.
Makenzie A. Wheeler, Nappanee, and Cordell R. Wheeler, Elkhart. Married Nov. 22, 2019, separated May 30.
