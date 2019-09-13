MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

James B. Richey, 61, and Dewana A. Richey, 51, both of 16184 Burnswick Drive, Goshen

Zachary J. Hughes, 21, and Kiersten N. Housman, 21, both of 58148 Lyndzi Lane, Elkhart

Samuel L. LaFollette, 61, and Vickie L. Annable, 67, both of 56861 Burbank St., Elkhart

Rayanne N. Latislaw, 25, and Coty J. Garris, 25, both of 702 Lincolnway East, Goshen

Steven J. Bergsma, 29, 1906 W. James Drive, Marion, and Katherine G. Jongsma, 30, 112 Crescent St., Elkhart

Gary A. Miller, 26, 2070 N. 700 West, Shipshewana, and Kathryn E. Bontrager, 22, 69852 C.R. 7, Nappanee

Manuel Martinez-Martinez, 26, and Heather E. Mason, 27, both of 25398 State Line Road, Elkhart

Zaccary D. Buckley, 21, and Ana S. Galaviz Juarez, 22, both of 117 Watertower Court, Goshen

Sara Garcia, 27, and Miguel Sandoval, 27, both of 1402 West Ave., Goshen

Ryan M. Schrock, 31, and Alexis M. Hawley, 21, both of 107 Cameron Drive, Wakarusa

Vincent E. Hines, 52, and Mary A. Taylor, 40, both of P.O. Box 2641, Elkhart

Jeffrey R. Gerlach Jr., 24, and Amanda K. Hedges, 25, both of 461 Broadmore Estates, Goshen

Larry S. Underwood, 53, and Kimberly S. Cooper, 53, both of 51636 C.R. 5, Elkhart

Michelle R. Reiner, 32, and Bou A. Blosser, 30, both of 53246 Pine Brook Drive, Bristol

Sierra T. Boisen, 24, and Jonathan Q. D. Smeltzer, 27, both of 1216 Briarwood Blvd., Goshen

Atlanta Chun Yi Swank, 21, 20095 Regina Road, New Paris, and Trenton A. Robison, 20, 69748 C.R. 137, Millersburg

Katrina L. Ruch, 43, and Adam D. Fuller, 41, both of 607 N. Eighth St., Goshen

Sarah E. Huff, 35, 603 Clarinet Blvd. East, Elkhart, and Mark D. Diplacido, 37, 2107 N. High Cross Road, Urbana, Illinois

Heather L. Denton, 35, and Randy L. Denton Jr., 37, both of 29313 Harry St., Elkhart

Dymon C. Farrer, 51, and Charlene D. Haitsma, 51, both of 22514 Spicewood Drive, Goshen

Christopher D. Coe, 29, and Destiny S. Jaskolka, 24, both of 212 Stonewall Court, Apt. 2, Nappanee

Kevin M. Wilson, 33, and Belva D. Grigsby, 36, both of 1425 Valentines Lane, Elkhart

Brandon M. Denney, 24, and Elizabeth Avita, 25, both of 321 N. First St., Goshen

Hannah M. Dorsey, 27, and Jessie D. R. Griman, 30, both of 9 Malcolm Drive, Apt. C, Elkhart

William T. Lewis Jr., 58, 10503 Boulter Road, Delton, Michigan, and Debra A. Kreighbaum, 61, 2659 Troon Court, Apt. 1B, Elkhart

Chaz C. Martinez, 29, and Piper D. Holmgren, 26, both of 59431 Garver Ave., Elkhart

Aaron A. Wanamaker, 35, and Amber L. Davies, 31, both of 55717 C.R. 27, Bristol

Veronica Osorio Escobar, 44, and David A. Zobrosky, 51, both of 53409 Pine Brook Drive, Bristol

Robert L. Conrad, 51, 2100 Windwick Court, Elkhart, and Gretchen A. Sosenheimer, 52, 513 Camp Mack Road, Milford

Jonathan J. Long, 28, 151 N. Nappanee St., Nappanee, and Megan L. Egolf, 31, 257 N. Madison St., Nappanee

David Davila, 23, 54469 C.R. 1, Elkhart, and Yessica Acosta Torres, 25, 1018 N. Michigan St., Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Delvonte D. Sheppard, Elkhart, and Justine J. Sheppard, Mishawaka. Married Sept. 19, 2015, separated Jan. 15, 2017.

Chris A. Bullock, Goshen, and Tracy L. Bullock, Goshen. Married Sept. 1, 1995, date of separation not listed.

Michaela N. Chenowith, Elkhart, and Justin T. Sickels, Elkhart. Married Oct. 11, 2015, separated Aug. 11.

William E. Butler, Goshen, and Amber D. Butler, Goshen. Married June 25, 1994, separated Aug. 5.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Aimee Ambrose is a reporter with The Goshen News. She covers courts, police and county government.

Recommended for you