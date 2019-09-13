MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
James B. Richey, 61, and Dewana A. Richey, 51, both of 16184 Burnswick Drive, Goshen
Zachary J. Hughes, 21, and Kiersten N. Housman, 21, both of 58148 Lyndzi Lane, Elkhart
Samuel L. LaFollette, 61, and Vickie L. Annable, 67, both of 56861 Burbank St., Elkhart
Rayanne N. Latislaw, 25, and Coty J. Garris, 25, both of 702 Lincolnway East, Goshen
Steven J. Bergsma, 29, 1906 W. James Drive, Marion, and Katherine G. Jongsma, 30, 112 Crescent St., Elkhart
Gary A. Miller, 26, 2070 N. 700 West, Shipshewana, and Kathryn E. Bontrager, 22, 69852 C.R. 7, Nappanee
Manuel Martinez-Martinez, 26, and Heather E. Mason, 27, both of 25398 State Line Road, Elkhart
Zaccary D. Buckley, 21, and Ana S. Galaviz Juarez, 22, both of 117 Watertower Court, Goshen
Sara Garcia, 27, and Miguel Sandoval, 27, both of 1402 West Ave., Goshen
Ryan M. Schrock, 31, and Alexis M. Hawley, 21, both of 107 Cameron Drive, Wakarusa
Vincent E. Hines, 52, and Mary A. Taylor, 40, both of P.O. Box 2641, Elkhart
Jeffrey R. Gerlach Jr., 24, and Amanda K. Hedges, 25, both of 461 Broadmore Estates, Goshen
Larry S. Underwood, 53, and Kimberly S. Cooper, 53, both of 51636 C.R. 5, Elkhart
Michelle R. Reiner, 32, and Bou A. Blosser, 30, both of 53246 Pine Brook Drive, Bristol
Sierra T. Boisen, 24, and Jonathan Q. D. Smeltzer, 27, both of 1216 Briarwood Blvd., Goshen
Atlanta Chun Yi Swank, 21, 20095 Regina Road, New Paris, and Trenton A. Robison, 20, 69748 C.R. 137, Millersburg
Katrina L. Ruch, 43, and Adam D. Fuller, 41, both of 607 N. Eighth St., Goshen
Sarah E. Huff, 35, 603 Clarinet Blvd. East, Elkhart, and Mark D. Diplacido, 37, 2107 N. High Cross Road, Urbana, Illinois
Heather L. Denton, 35, and Randy L. Denton Jr., 37, both of 29313 Harry St., Elkhart
Dymon C. Farrer, 51, and Charlene D. Haitsma, 51, both of 22514 Spicewood Drive, Goshen
Christopher D. Coe, 29, and Destiny S. Jaskolka, 24, both of 212 Stonewall Court, Apt. 2, Nappanee
Kevin M. Wilson, 33, and Belva D. Grigsby, 36, both of 1425 Valentines Lane, Elkhart
Brandon M. Denney, 24, and Elizabeth Avita, 25, both of 321 N. First St., Goshen
Hannah M. Dorsey, 27, and Jessie D. R. Griman, 30, both of 9 Malcolm Drive, Apt. C, Elkhart
William T. Lewis Jr., 58, 10503 Boulter Road, Delton, Michigan, and Debra A. Kreighbaum, 61, 2659 Troon Court, Apt. 1B, Elkhart
Chaz C. Martinez, 29, and Piper D. Holmgren, 26, both of 59431 Garver Ave., Elkhart
Aaron A. Wanamaker, 35, and Amber L. Davies, 31, both of 55717 C.R. 27, Bristol
Veronica Osorio Escobar, 44, and David A. Zobrosky, 51, both of 53409 Pine Brook Drive, Bristol
Robert L. Conrad, 51, 2100 Windwick Court, Elkhart, and Gretchen A. Sosenheimer, 52, 513 Camp Mack Road, Milford
Jonathan J. Long, 28, 151 N. Nappanee St., Nappanee, and Megan L. Egolf, 31, 257 N. Madison St., Nappanee
David Davila, 23, 54469 C.R. 1, Elkhart, and Yessica Acosta Torres, 25, 1018 N. Michigan St., Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Delvonte D. Sheppard, Elkhart, and Justine J. Sheppard, Mishawaka. Married Sept. 19, 2015, separated Jan. 15, 2017.
Chris A. Bullock, Goshen, and Tracy L. Bullock, Goshen. Married Sept. 1, 1995, date of separation not listed.
Michaela N. Chenowith, Elkhart, and Justin T. Sickels, Elkhart. Married Oct. 11, 2015, separated Aug. 11.
William E. Butler, Goshen, and Amber D. Butler, Goshen. Married June 25, 1994, separated Aug. 5.
