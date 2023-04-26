FRAUD
Goshen police received a report of ticket switching from Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E., that occurred April 21.
LOST PASSPORT
Sunday Mahaja reported to Goshen city police that while traveling April 3, his passport was lost, at 1905 Woodward Place.
SHOPLIFTING
Petco, 2823 County Home Road, reported to Goshen city police at 7:10 p.m. two people left the store with merchandise that was not paid for.
HIT AND RUN
Morgan Drumm reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:49 p.m. Monday being involved in a hit-and-run where someone daring a maroon Honda Civic struck her vehicle and left the acne at Ash Road and C.R. 12.
CRIMINAL CONVERSION
Daniel Wood reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 4:20 p.m. April 8 someone he knew stole several baseball memorabilia cards and personal firearms from his residence totaling $11,038 in value at 58932 Wray Dr., Elkhart
AWOL
Steven Paul Parker Smith, 43, South Bend, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 1:59 a.m. April 22, and is considered AWOL.
Shawn Smith, 43, homeless, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 9:21 a.m. April 24, and is considered AWOL.
OFFICERS REPORT
Bashor, 62226 C. R. 15, reported to Elkhart County deputies that a 16-year-old boy was in possession of a BB gun at the school. Deputies collected the BB gun.
THEFT
Steven Ragland reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. someone stole his trailer from 57445 Keltner Road, Elkhart.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Stacy Gour reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8:30 April 24 and 7:45 a.m. April 25. Someone dumped a pile of junk dirt at the end of the drive at 56000 Neely Ct., Elkhart.