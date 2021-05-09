MILLERSBURG — The Elkhart County Health Department will be hosting a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic, with walk-ins or appointments available, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 at the Millersburg Elementary School Gym at 203 E. Main Street.
Participants must be 18 or older, masks are required, and any form of ID is acceptable.
To schedule an appointment visit ourshot.in.gov, or call 2-1-1, or call the Elkhart County COVID-19 Call Center at 574-523-2106.
