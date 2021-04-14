MIDDLEBURY — Members of Middlebury Then & Now are planning for several upcoming community events.
The group will kick off the season at 4 p.m., May 21, at Memorial Park with its annual Flower Power.
In addition to the flower/plant-related make-and-take event, local artist Linda Pieri will lead a painting session. Potawatomi “Zoo to You” will be on site for a program from 4-5 p.m., according to a news release.
“Throughout the year, we hope to continue safely hosting our much-anticipated events: four outdoor movies, Regatta of Recyclables, Feathered Friends, Hometown Harvest, Gingerbread Jamboree and of course, the Middlebury Pumpkin Race!” organizers stated in a news release. “As is common in today’s environment, the details are subject to change.”
Here are some of the events planned:
Through December: Middlebury Then & Now self-guided tours
People can pick up their free tour book at the Middlebury Community Historical Museum, Das Dutchman Essenhaus, Middlebury Visitor Center or other local locations and walk or drive to the various historical homes, businesses, cemeteries, parks and landmarks throughout the Middlebury area. These will be exterior tours only unless the location is open for business. The tours are free.
Through December: Trail Tales
Families can head outdoors to read a children’s book while walking a short path at Riverbend Park. Book pages are placed in special kiosks along the path. New books are installed monthly. This event is free.
May through September: Faces of Middlebury
People can use their cameras and a map to locate each “face of Middlebury” and insert their face for the perfect picture. Maps are available at local businesses and organizations. People can then post their pictures on Middlebury Then & Now’s Facebook page or on Instagram using #facesofmiddlebury. The event is free.
May 21: Middlebury Hometown Happenings Flower Power from 4-6 p.m. and Potawatomi “Zoo to You and child-friendly craft at Memorial Park. The event is free
June 2-10: Middlebury Literary Carousel
Daily session contents include authors and presenters for children, teens and adults, as well as activities for people of all ages. Activities and sessions will be held at the library and East Park. The event is free.
Aug. 14 and Sept. 11: Historic Middlebury Guided Walking Tours
For “Gangsters, Saloons & Buggies on Roofs,” meet at the Middlebury Community Public Library, 101 E. Winslow St. This tour will last approximately one hour and is free.
For “Giant Toadstools and the World’s Fair,” meet at the Middlebury Community Historical Museum, 301 Bristol Ave. The tour will take approximately one hour and is free.
These two tours will be available during the Summer Festival and Fall Festival on the above dates.
June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20: Flashback Friday Movies in the Park
Family-friendly movies will be shown at 8 p.m. at Riverbend Park, 511 E. Warren St. The events are free.
Aug. 28: Regatta of Recyclables: A Miniature Boat Race
People are invited to build their own boats from materials provided and race them down the Little Elkhart River. Boat-building materials and assistance will be available from 10 a.m. to noon (during Riverfest). The boat race will begin at noon and awards will be at 2 p.m. Riverbend Park is located at 511 E. Warren St. The event is free.
Sept. 10: Flashback Friday Movies in the Park
A family-friendly movie will be shown at 8 p.m., prior to the fireworks on the Essenhaus campus. The event is free.
Sept. 17: Middlebury Hometown Happenings Feathered Friends will run from 4-6 p.m. with the Lake Milton Raptor program. Plus there will be a child-friendly craft. These events are at Riverbend Park and are free.
Oct. 9: Middlebury Pumpkin Race
The public is invited to purchase a race kit, design their pumpkin and have fun racing. Pit Row will open at 1 p.m. for those wanting assistance with drilling holes and assembling axles. The race will begin at 2 p.m. in the 400 block of West Warren Street. Registration is free.
Oct. 15: Middlebury Hometown Happenings Hometown Harvest Hayride will include a campfire, food and fun for the entire family at Trestle Terrace from 6-8 p.m. The events are free.
Dec. 3, 4 and 5: Gingerbread Jamboree
The public is invited to enter the gingerbread competition. Entrants should take their completed items on Nov. 30 (times to be determined). Closed judging will take place prior to Dec. 3.
All creations will be on display for viewing, as well as a make-and-take craft for the kids at the Middlebury Community Historical Museum, 301 Bristol Ave. The contest is free to enter and view.
Dec. 4: Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration
The community is invited to Memorial Park at 6 p.m. to experience the sights, tastes and sounds of Christmas: cocoa, cookies, Christmas carols and a craft. The event is free.
For more information, visit www.middleburythenandnow.org.
