Goshen Intermediate School to host events
GOSHEN — Goshen Intermediate School staff will host community open houses on three days next week.
These events will take place at various times of the day, so that all community members will have an opportunity to see the new school, according to a news release.
Staff will also host parent open houses for fifth-and sixth-grade parents and students, with one day set aside for each grade, and two different times available each day.
The community open house schedule is:
Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Thursday from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Fifth-grade parent open houses will be Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 6 p.m. Sixth-grade parent open houses will be July 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 6 p.m.
Goshen Intermediate School is located at 925 S. Greene Road.
For more information contact GIS Principal Moises Trejo at mtrejo@goshenschools.org
Evergreen Singers plan shorter season
GOSHEN — The Evergreen Singers choir has announced plans for a shortened 2021 season.
The choirs first practice will be Aug. 31, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. in the Greencroft Community Center at 1721 Greencroft Blvd. in Goshen.
This group welcomes anyone over 50 years old who is interested in choral singing and can commit to weekly practices and occasional performances. In 2021, the Singers will limit concerts to Greencroft campus venues, concluding in early December. Music for the 2021 season will focus on themes of hope, restoration and Christmas.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, all choir members are required to be vaccinated, and special singing masks will be provided for use in all practices and concerts.
To learn more, contact David Janzen at (574) 537-4568.
LaGrange County Park Board to meet Thursday
HOWE — The LaGrange County Park Board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at at the Pine Knob Program Center, 2825 E. Ind. 120, in Howe.
The 2022 budget, the Delt Pavilion, Fall Fest, Music in the Park and other items are set to be discussed.
Reasonable restrictions may be imposed at the meeting in consideration of COVID-19 guidelines, a news release states.
Middlebury School Board to meet Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community School Board is set to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Administration Building, 56853 Northridge Drive.
