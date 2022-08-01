School board to meet today
SYRACUSE — An Executive Session of the Fairfield School Board will take place from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.
The session will take place at the Oakwood Resort, 702 E Lake View Road, a news release stated.
Food distribution events this week
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be hosting food distribution events for Elkhart and Kosciusko Counties, Thursday and Friday respectively.
These will take place Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon (ET), Shepherd’s Cove, 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, and Friday (produce distribution) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ET), God’s Highway to Heaven, 555 Webber Street, Warsaw.
Both these events will serve an estimated 300 households, a news release stated.
Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance, with one box per household.
Distributions are drive thru. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicle and open their trunks to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if a trunk does not open.
To learn more visit feedindiana.org.
Open house event set for Saturday
ELKHART — Junior Achievement, serving Elkhart County, announces JA BizTown will host a Community Open House Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., in conjunction with the 2022 Lemonade Day festivities.
This event, that is open to the public, will provide a sneak peek of the new facility, a free treat from The Brew or Ice Cream on Wheels (while supplies last), and the opportunity to support young Lemonade Day entrepreneurs that have their stand set-up at the JA BizTown facility or other location of their choice throughout the community, a news release stated.
To register for Lemonade Day and receive a digital app for student guidance in planning of their Lemonade Day stand go to https://my.lemonadeday.org/register.
If a young entrepreneur would like to set-up at JA BizTown, have them “brand their stand” on the Lemonade Day website during registration by providing the JA BizTown address 1025 N. Michigan St., Elkhart, IN 46514. Students are asked to bring their own card sized table to set up the day of the event.
For more than 8,000 students each year across Elkhart County, Junior Achievement’s volunteer-delivered economic education experiences foster work-readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy skills and use experiential learning. To learn more visit www.juniorachievement.org/web/junior-achievement-of-northern-indiana.
Symphony unveils anniversary line-up
ELKHART — This fall the Elkhart County Symphony celebrates 75 years of making music with a season featuring collaborations with community artists, a concert of selections from the symphony’s first-ever public performance, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.
The symphony is offering five tickets for the price of four with their Season ticket package for the upcoming 2022-23 Diamond Jubilee concerts, a news release stated.
The season tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. Packages for the five-performance season range from $40 for students to $120 for mezzanine seating, with the discounted pricing that offers five tickets for the price of four at every level.
Tickets may be purchased online or by calling The Lerner Theatre box office at 574-293-4469. To learn more visit www.elkhartsymphony.com.
Red Cross to aid in flood relief
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is deploying eight volunteers to eastern Kentucky to assist with recovery efforts after significant flooding earlier this week.
More volunteers may deploy from the region in the coming days as Red Cross teams continue to identify needs across eastern Kentucky.
To learn more visit www.redcross.org/indiana.