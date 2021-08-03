Curbside Concerts returns to Elkhart Public Library roof
ELKHART – Curbside Concerts, the free live concert series hosted on the roof of Elkhart Public Library, returns at 7 p.m. Thursday for a month of weekly shows.
The series will be kicking off with Latin jazz group Rica Obsesion.
Shows begin at 7 p.m. on the rooftop stage of the Downtown Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. Second St., just above the parking lot on the south side of the building.
Other concerts in the series include:
High Gravity (rock), Aug. 12
Caught on Cline (worldly funk), Aug. 19
The North and Wells Band (upbeat summer sounds), Aug. 26
Maybe April (Americana) Sept. 2
All shows are rain or shine, in the event of rain the show will be moved inside to the atrium of the library. Parking will be in nearby municipal lots or on the street, and those who attend can bring chairs and/or blankets.
Beer, wine and soda will be available for purchase at the library’s curbside pickup window and Dutch Kernel will be selling treats. The beer garden will have open seating with a designated 21 and over sale area. For more information visit MyEPL.org/curbside.
BBQ & Brew set for Aug. 14
SHIPSHEWANA – BBQ & Brew is scheduled to take place Aug. 14 on the grounds of Farmstead Inn at 370 S. Van Buren St. in Shipshewana.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County’s Middlebury and Elkhart clubs, according to a news release.
Advanced VIP wristbands allow access to all entertainment, food and drinks. They’re $75 for adults, $40 for designated drivers, $20 for students and children 12 and under are free.
Tickets are available at www.bbqbrewfest.com.
Indiana DNR accepting public input
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish & Wildlife wants to hear new ideas on fishing, hunting, trapping, and other fish and wildlife-related regulations in Indiana, including special permits regarding those topics.
Through Sept. 15, state residents can use a convenient online form to contribute ideas and provide input on issues the DNR has identified for consideration, according to a news release.
The form is available at: on.IN.gov/gotinput
The form allows residents to comment on ideas from the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife, as well as propose new ideas on any fish and wildlife regulation topic. Got INput users must register with a username and a password.
Input and ideas can also be mailed to: Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife, Attn: Got INput, 402 W. Washington St., Room W273, Indianapolis, IN 46204
After Sept. 16, DNR staff will evaluate all comments and determine which ideas to forward for consideration by the Natural Resources Commission.
LaGrange Redevelopment Commission to meet Thursday
LAGRANGE – The Town of LaGrange Redevelopment Commission will hold a public meeting on at 9 a.m. Thursday. The meeting will take place at the LaGrange Town Hall, 1201 N Townline Road.
